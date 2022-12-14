If you like cuddling with dolls, we won’t tell anyone, but we will tell you which one to avoid. Yeah, “Megan” is not your average doll. I mean, she’s smart and charming, until she goes rogue. Good thing her new owner isn’t on her bad side — yet.

Meet Megan.

James Wan: “It’s ‘Annabelle’ meets ‘The Terminator.'”

She’s an android powered by artificial intelligence who might take her job a little too seriously.

Megan is a doll designed by Allison Williams, who plays the scientist raising her niece after her parents are killed in a car crash.

Allison Williams: “It was very appealing to me, the idea of playing someone who we meet super invested in her work, and then all of a sudden in the middle of it, she has a horrible thing happen to her.”

The doll is meant to help the young girl through her grief, but things take a dark turn.

This toy isn’t toying around.

Megan starts killing people it thinks are a threat to her owner.

This is why you re-gift.

Acting is acting, but Allison says working with a robot was a challenge.

Allison Williams: “A unique experience, my trickiest co-star by far, so far.”

So be prepared for a wild ride, producer Jason Blum says you might even forget Megan is a doll.

Jason Blum: “When you’re watching her, your mind keeps tricking you into thinking she’s a real person, and then you’re reminded very specifically that she is not.”

