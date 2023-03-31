Look around: everyone’s going electric, baby, and it’s more than cars, bikes and scooters on the roads. Deco found a new electric boat that’s really making waves.

Boaters, how does this sound?

Tim: “740 horsepower with a thousand feet of torque.”

Oh, and listen to this too…

Tim: “They’re 100% carbon fiber, so when you hit a wave, it just slices right though.”

Because, since the 26-foot Voltari 260 is fully electric…

Tim: “You don’t have outboard engines on a center console anymore; you can put your charcuterie board out, tour cooler.”

You won’t be hearing much else.

Tim: “No more air, water, or noise pollution. These things are silent.”

Even on a record-breaking trip to the Bahamas.

Tim: “ We just set out from Key Largo, 91 miles to Bimini, just had the time of our lives, and yeah, we did do it in a single charge.”

A first for an EV boat.

Alex: ”What is it like to ride one of these in all the beautiful canals of Fort Lauderdale?

Tim: “Just absolutely stunning. Well, I tell you, they call it the Venice of the Americas for a reason.”

Tim: “Just throw anchor, grab a drink, play some tunes, have some fun.”

Exactly how much fun? Ahem, you’ll feel like a celebrity with these features.

Tim: “You’ll see some really premium materials, finishes throughout. You’ll see a nice stereo. This alcaterra material actually feels like a suede, stain proof, waterproof. Steering wheel out of Italy, and we use twin 17-inch garment screens. It’s effectively a ferrari on the water.”

Or lady of leisure, but first…

Alex: “What do you recommend that people are supposed to wear on a fancy boat like this?”

Tim: “Bathing suits and bikinis, man, shades.”

Alex: “Don’t overthink it?”

Tim: “That’s it.”

Alex: “Dude, I love your glasses. Where’d you get those? Yeah, Tim I think they’re really cute.”

Tim: “Wait, what? huh?”

The Voltari comes fully loaded for $450,000, but, remember:

Tim: “No more oil changes, and you’re paying about $12 to charge it versus $400 or $500.”

Luxury and practicality, that’s Voltari.

Tim: “We boat with friends, family, dogs and kids. An for me, you’ve got to be able to use a boat, not it just look good.”

