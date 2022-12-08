Santa Claus doesn’t visit all year ’round. Every other month, he’s up in the North Pole freezing … and dreaming of sunny South Florida.

But good news, boys and girls! Kris Kringle loves the camera, and one Miami mall says it’s OK to ditch the fancy clothes. Deco’s Alex Miranda has the story.

Jammies. There’s nothing better.

Well, maybe they sometimes look a bit out of place in an airport security line, but Tuesdays at Dadeland Mall, the meaning of Christmas is all about being comfy.

The most famous man on Earth this month is at Dadeland Mall in Kendall.

Lourdes Rodriguez: “Santa is here! We’re so excited to have him at the Santa Experience in Center Court.”

It’s a tradition to take photos with Kris Kringle in our Christmas best.

Lourdes Rodriguez: “Now I have three kids, and they look forward to it every year.”

But this year, Dadeland is doing something a little more … comfy.

Lourdes Rodriguez: “Well, who doesn’t love pajamas?”

Tuesdays are pajama parties!

Lourdes Rodriguez: “Families can come in pajamas and take their photos with Santa, and they all get a free goodie bag.”

I’m sorry — the North Pole.

Lourdes Rodriguez: “An ode to a winter wonderland, and you can actually hear the elves tinkering.”

Don’t have proper PJs? Don’t sweat it. I found some at Hollister.

But let me try them on first. Ready!

Alex Miranda: “So whats your name?”

Santa Claus: “Santa.”

Alex Miranda: “What are you doing in Miami?”

Santa Claus: “Travel?”

Alex Miranda: “So do you fly American Airlines or Delta?”

Santa Claus: “We have a sleigh.”

And a list.

Alex Miranda: “How did you find out about…?”

Santa Claus: “Santa knows! What about this one here where you parked in Craig’s parking space?”

But nobody was in it.

He’s even up on parking tickets.

Santa Claus: “Santa gets around.”

Alex Miranda: “Santa, that happened like 15 minutes ago.”

So what do the kids want this year?

Santa Claus: “Sports, music, art, electronica.”

But wants all the good boys and girls to know…

Santa Claus: “It’s not the presents you give at Christmastime, or the presents you receive that matter. It’s about being present.”

Alex Miranda: “Santa, that hit me, like, right here.”

Santa Claus: “There’s all different levels of Christmas magic that happen.”

Packages start at $40 … but 30-minute naps at the Casper Mattress Store are free!

Lourdes Rodriguez: “Best to reserve your spot, because it does get busy.”

Pajama Days at Dadeland Mall, when you get a free goodie bag, will be the next two Tuesdays, Dec. 13 and 20.

But feel free to show up in PJs for Santa pics any other day through Christmas Eve.

For more info about Pajama Days at Dadeland Mall, click here.



