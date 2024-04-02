Get ready to sink your teeth into something extraordinary. We’re talking about the food at a new restaurant in Brickell called Meat Moot. If you couldn’t tell by the name, this place is a mouthwatering heaven for meat lovers. As the carnivores say, bring on the meat!

At Meat Moot…

Jordan Altarawneh: “It’s all about the meat.”

And the Texas-style barbecue with Turkish flavors.

The name definitely fits its definition.

Jordan Altarawneh: “‘Moot’ is Arabic slang we use. It means ‘to die for.'”

At this restaurant, diners have their choice of seven different cuts of smoked beef or lamb.

Jordan Altarawneh: “Our meat is cooked differently than other restaurants. We keep it for 16 hours under charcoal; it’s cooked very slowly.”

Here’s how it works. First you head over to the ordering station.

Jordan Altarawneh: “”You order your meat and the size that you want it.”

Ten comes the show, and let me tell you, it’s lit.

Jordan Altarawneh: “We use the fire for the show to make it, like, fun.”

The restaurant even allows you to taste the meat before you place your order.

Jordan Altarawneh: “This is a good idea we had [because] you are not going to order something that you don’t know.”

Once you’re all set, your server will bring it right out.

Kyanna Concepcion: “The food came out immediately. Everything was super fresh; the meat tastes so tender, it falls off the bone “

While the focus is on the meat, for some, it’s all about location, location, location.

Kyanna Concepcion: “I really love the fact that it’s indoor and outdoor, so, with the Miami weather, I’m having a nice lunch with my girls. It was amazing.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Meat Moot Miami

947 Brickell Ave.

Miami, FL 33131

786-788-6668

instagram.com/meatmoot.miami

