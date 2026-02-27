When you live in Miami, it’s very normal to see a little nip tuck every now and then, and we’re not even talking plastic surgery. One of Wynwood’s most iconic nightlife spots has gone through a full renovation. An extreme glow-up and Deco stopped by to take a peek.

Welcome to Mayami. The new mayami.

The Wynwood hotspot, known for its dinner party atmosphere, has hit the reset button.

Philippe Kalifa: “Mayami is a place that was built six years ago. It’s a place that has strong Mexican roots, and recently we went through a full renovation.”

Say goodbye to the dark and sexy vibes of yesterday and hello to the mellow and sultry aura of today.

Philippe Kalifa: “We’re going into our sixth year, so it was really the time give a brand new, fresh air to our clients, and you know a lot of painting and new furniture can do a lot.”

To warm patrons up to the new look, Mayami threw a relaunch party, and it was all the rage!

Philippe Kalifa: “It was great! We invited all of our VIP customers, influencers, and some celebrities. We wanted to basically show everybody what was the new Mayami.”

From fire dancers to a violinist, I mean, there was even a drummer on hand. And while the look has leveled up, some of the things you have grown to love will remain constant.

Philippe Kalifa: “We’re super well known for our margaritas. They are still there. The party is still there. You know our strong Latin roots are still there; that’s never going to change. With the reggaeton, the salsa, and merengue.”

From happy hour to last call. Mayami is completely reborn and ready to own the night once again.

Philippe Kalifa: “You pretty much have everything under one roof. You can pretty much stay here all night and make a full night from beginning to end.”

