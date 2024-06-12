Even if you have eyes like a Hawke, you won’t spot Maya Hawke in her new movie. Maya’s one of the starring voices in “Inside Out 2” but get this girl a Xanax: Because Maya says she’s the perfect person to play Anxiety.

Riley is growing up in “Inside Out 2.”

And now she has to make room in her head for new emotions like envy, ennui.

And.

Maya Hawke is anxiety and says this role is near and dear to her heart.

Maya Hawke: “It’s the only audition I’ve ever had that I cried, not on purpose. Like I was, they explained to me the story of the film, and it was so moving to me, it just hit, it was like an arrow to my heart and I think that that’s what Pixar does so well.”

“and my job is to protect her from the scary stuff she can’t see. I plan for the future!”

Maya Hawke: “I’m really lucky I have a lot of anxiety, but I don’t have debilitating anxiety or, or, or medical-grade anxiety. Um, but I do have like, there’s like a character that I have in me that’s like, ‘Oh, no. Oh, I should put this here and I need the glove box and, oh my gosh. And oh my, oh, no, I know. Oh! Oh ah!'”

“Riley’s life is more complex now. It requires more sophisticated emotions than all of you.”

Maya Hawke: “It’s almost like a, just like a little joke I make with myself to help me get out the little gremlin in my head, you know, like, and so I was really able to sort of play with that character that I’ve had in my own life and to kind of let her free and give her free rein in this role, which was really cool.”

