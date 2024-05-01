Summer movie season is upon us, but before we get ready for a sizzling summer at the box office, let’s check out the movies heading your way for the month of May. From action-packed thrillers to heartwarming comedies, May promises to be a month for a bag of Sour Patch Kids and blockbusters.

Kevin Durand (as Proximus Caesar, voice): “Apes will learn, I will learn.”

In “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” it’s a coming-of-ape story. A young ape goes on a journey, leading him to question everything he’s been taught about the past.

Chris Pine (as Darren Barrenman): “I started meditating to push away the blues, but now I feel them coming back.”

Chris Pine is getting his feet wet in “Poolman.” He’s pulling triple duty as writer, first-time director and star of a tale about a guy fighting to make Los Angeles a better place, one pool at a time.

Maeisa Abela (as Amy Winehouse): “You need to know this. I ain’t no Spice Girl.”

Oh, bee-hive. Marisa Abela wants you to take note as she sings her heart out as Amy Winehouse in “Back to Black.”

Cailey Fleming (as Bea)”I can help you.”

Ryan Reynolds (as Cal): “How?”

Cailey Fleming (as Bea): “‘Cause I’m a kid.”

Steve Carell (as Blue, voice): “You are the Chosen One!”

Ryan Reynolds (as Cal): “Nope! Nope! Let’s not give her a complex.”

Imagine this. Ryan Reynolds is running a placement agency to match imaginary friends with children in the flick “IF.”

Anya Taylor-Joy (as Furiosa): “My childhood, my mother, I want them back. I want them back!”

Anya Taylor-Joy is trying to find her way home after being kidnapped in “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.” Chris Hemsworth also stars in the prequel to 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

Nicholas Hoult (as Jon Arbuckle, voice): “You want a little more?”

[Garfield gulps down the pizza.]

Now cat’s entertainment. Garfield has an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father in “The Garfield Movie.” Chris Pratt voices the lasagna-loving cat.

