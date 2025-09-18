Out of the frying pan and into the fire. Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera aren’t playing with fire or fanning the flames in their new movie, “The Lost Bus.” They’re just trying to survive an intense inferno that engulfed parts of California. Deco got the deets on what it was like working on the film.

Matthew McConaughey is a man on a mission in “The Lost Bus.”

Matthew McConaughey (as Kevin McKay): “I don’t think you understand the urgency of our situation here.”

Talk about turning up the heat! The actor plays a bus driver who’s racing against the clock to save his family, while keeping a group of kids safe during the deadliest wildfire in California history.

Matthew McConaughey: “Because it was all so emotionally overwhelming, and there’s so much chaos, you just got to go, ‘No, just do your job, just do your job, be the best bus driver you can be and get these kids to safety.'”

The film is based on a true story, taking place during the Camp Fire that ravaged the City of Paradise in 2018.

For America Ferrera, playing a teacher allowed her to fully immerse herself in the experience.

America Ferrera: “As an actor, it was a relief because I didn’t have to become a superhero. I got to just be a person, and live in the complexity of, yes, I can both be courageous enough to do what this moment calls for, and be shaking in my boots and have tons of fear inside.”

Channeling the fear was easy because the cast shot with real smoke.

America Ferrera: “All of that pressure, like, made it feel so real and so alive, and there was very little you could do other than focusing right on what was happening in front of you and being as present as possible, and it felt like chaos, but in the best way.”

Filmmakers also brought real firefighters, as well as the real people behind the story on set to make everyone feel connected to what happened.

America Ferrera: “It’s a touchy thing to do, but they were honest. They were wonderful. They understood what we were doing. It was easy to them on set, and there wasn’t any extra pressure.”

The only pressure was the responsibility the cast put on themselves to get it right when telling this story.

Matthew McConaughey: “This is a story about human resilience, human courage, our ability to protect one another and to be selfless in the face of really devastating events.”

