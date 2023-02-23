Branja is a new Israeli restaurant featuring flavors that extend beyond the Promised Land, kind of like its owners. After opening restaurants in Israel and Morocco, they’re making the leap to the Magic City.

Israeli “MasterChef” winner Tom Aviv has set down roots in the 305.

Tom Aviv: “Branja, yes. It’s with a ‘j,’ and the meaning is ‘clique.’ It’s the clique, it’s the inner circle, the cool people, the people who know.”

Branja is the name of Chef Tom’s restaurant. He’s bringing tastes from Tel Aviv and around the world to Miami’s Upper Buena Vista neighborhood.

Tom Aviv: “There is something about Miami that is really similar to Tel Aviv, the fact that we are on the beach, a party city, multiple cultures, like a melting pot. I saw best that I can express myself here.”

At this joint, you can dine indoors or al fresco.

The decor inside is coloful and retro, meant to take you back to Tel Aviv in the 1970s.

Tom Aviv: “What we did here inside, especially, is taking the Bohemian, Tel Avivian look and making it modern in a way. The inside is a take on a take on a take, and it’s very similar to my food.”

In the kitchen, Chef Tom strives to define what Israeli cuisine is. He says it’s always developing.

Tom Aviv: “When we talk about Israeli food, Tel Avivian cuisine, what I do is take our basics, our signature dishes, and I try to do a take on a take.”

Some of the dishes you can try are the Tuk-Tuk kebob. It’s the chef’s spin on blending together Thai and Israeli flavors.

There’s also ceviche style fish and bread, and rosé pasta.

Tom Aviv: “I take the classics from all over, I take the melting pot, and I try to put it inside the pot and make like kind of a stew, like, to bring it all together.”

And you can chase down the food with some of their signature drinks, like Purple Rain and Paloma y Vaya.

Hamilton Keats: “Oh, I loved it. This is my favorite restaurant in Miami. It’s got a beautiful decor, great ambiance, and the food is amazing. I’ve already dragged several friends here. I mean, this is like my 10th time being here.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Branja Miami

5010 NE 2nd Ave., Unit 201

Miami, FL 33137

786-765-5555

branjamiami.com

