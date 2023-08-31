If you saw Alex’s Thanksgiving cooking segment a few years back, you know he and the kitchen have a lot of beef … but don’t worry, because when it comes to cooking, we’re going to turn it to the pros over at “MasterChef. If you’re tuning in to this week’s new episode, you might recognize a familiar face.

Kelsey Murphy is returning to her roots. The “MasterChef” Season 11 winner is heading back to the kitchen on Fox.

But don’t expect her to be doing any cooking. Kelsey is a guest judge in a brand-new episode of “United Tastes of America.”

Kelsey Murphy: “It was one of the best days still, like, of my life, even more than winning, just to get back there, be on the other side of it.”

Kelsey Murphy: “You’re going for it today.”

Kelsey joins host Gordon Ramsay and resident chefs Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich as they oversee this week’s challenge, and that involves the home cooks creating an elevated dish for the average sports fan.

Kelsey Murphy: “I really want to see them think of something that they could get at a stadium and make it a Michelin-starred dish.”

The physical therapist-turned-chef is an expert in taking the stadium food experience to the next level. She’s been serving up tons of delicious dishes through her pop-up, Inspo.

Kelsey Murphy: “It was just a little, little, tiny little pop-up inside a brewery, and it has really exploded into this huge stadium food company and business. I now have three locations inside Lucas Oil Stadium. It’s really been a funny niche that I have fallen into, and it’s been such a blessing and so much fun.”

Kelsey says she hopes her journey will inspire the remaining chef-testants.

Kelsey Murphy: “These are home cooks just like I was, and so, I want them to really understand where the limitations are and where they can shine and to take risks, you know, and be a little playful.”

Get hyped! You can catch a double dose of new “MasterChef: United Tastes of America” episodes, Monday at 8 p.m., right after Deco.

