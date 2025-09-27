The MasterChef is trading their TV kitchen for a real stage and one of those stages happens to be taking place right here in SoFlo.

MasterChef All-Stars live tour is hitting The Parker playhouse in Fort Lauderdale on Oct. 2 along with Florida-based season 15 finalists, Rachel and Julio Figueredo, who told Deco the stoves are lit and so is the crowd.

Rachel Figueredo: “Our season just ended and you know, to still be able to be active in the MasterChef family but this time performing for a live audience is just amazing.”

Julio Figueredo: “It’s gonna be great to see everybody, to connect with our community that supported us and we can’t wait to be in Fort Lauderdale.”

If you want to steal some pro tips to upgrade your boxed mac and cheese, tickets are on sale now.

The tour will be stacked with past winners and steamy competitions.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.