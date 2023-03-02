Many of us love a good, ice-cold beer, especially during work hours. (Kidding!) If brewskis are your passion, Alex Miranda’s showing you how to make beer your career.
I did major in broadcast journalism, but that’s only because I didn’t know that I could study beer. That’s all changing, once I found out about Master Brewer Academy, where I’m learning all the basics.
Beer.
Todd Space: “If you’re passionate about it, then you’re going to be curious about what’s going on behind the scenes.”
Why not make it a career?
Todd Space: “Alex, what are you doing?”
Alex Miranda: “Looking smart.”
At Master Brewer Academy.
Todd Space: “We do the science, we do the technology, we do business, we do the legal stuff, we do the permitting, we walk you through everything.”
Where classes for an 11-month, nights-and-weekends, professional brewer training program take place at every full-production brewery in South Florida.
Todd Space: “With every brewer, every owner, you’re going to get to know everybody, so the networking possibilities alone also give you that extra step.”
Or opt for a two-week, intensive course, one-time classes, online options — even field trips.
Todd Space: “I mean, we’re going to go to Germany this summer.”
Ich glaub, mein Schwein pfeift!
Todd Space: “When the bell rings at the end of the class, everybody stays behind.”
I want in, so Todd is teaching me the basics.
Todd Space: “I make sugar water, and yeast makes the beer, but I need to really understand what’s going to make the yeast happy enough to make the style of beer that I want to make.”
At EST.33 in Brickell City Centre.
Todd Space: “Hemositometers are used for counting red blood cells. Red bloods cells and yeast cells are around the same size, so I can use this perfectly for what I’m doing.”
Counting those cells…
Todd Space: “…and 251.”
…determines the density…
Todd Space: “This grid, by this grid, is exactly one 10-thousandth of a millimeter.”
…therefore, how much to make.
Alex Miranda: “That’s how I like to drink beer.”
Todd Space: “Yes!”
Alex Miranda: “Two-point-one billion.”
No, more like…
Todd Space: “I need four liters of that liquid that I showed you in that bucket right over there.”
Cool, but I also discovered something.
Alex Miranda: “Basically, two beers are always better than one.”
Then, he triangle-tested my palate.
Todd Space: “Two beers are the same, one beer’s different. One is 3 months old, one is fresh, made it today.”
I had opinions.
Alex Miranda: “It’s giving flat. This one to me tastes fresh.”
But was also full of it, apparently.
Todd Space: “It looks to me that you were pretty much exactly 50/50.”
And by “it,” I don’t mean yeast.
Todd Space: “If you notice, the results reveal that you cannot tell the difference.”
Says who?
Todd Space: “Alex, the analysis is complete. You can stop sampling.”
Alex Miranda: “Oh.”
Did I graduate?
Todd Space: “If you want to learn about beer, basically, call me, and then I will figure out a way to help support you in your growth in this industry.”
FOR MORE INFO:
Master Brewer Academy
305-205-9983
masterbreweracademy.com
