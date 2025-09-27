It’s the most wonderful time of the year — for Halloween lovers, that is. This weekend, there’s a new horror film hitting the big screen that’s kicking off the spooky season in just the right way. Deco caught up with scream queen Madelaine Petsch when she paid a visit to the 305.

If you thought you had seen the last of The Strangers, guess again.

Madelaine Petsch is still being haunted — and hunted — in “The Strangers — Chapter 2.”

The horror sequel picks up right where “Chapter 1” left off, with Maya being targeted by the mysterious Scarecrow, Dollface and Pinup girl killers.

I guess maybe the attacks aren’t so random after all, huh?

Madelaine Petsch: “They don’t like to lose. So it’s not even necessarily personal to Maya, it’s that they are unwilling to not be successful.”

Maya is the only person to ever survive an attack by The Strangers … and Mister Scarecrow seems to have taken that personally.

Madelaine Petsch: “There’s something about Maya that specifically, like, grinds his gears, and that really needs to, like, be handled for him. Whatever that means, in whatever capacity.”

Madelaine gets put through the wringer in this film, but she tells Deco she was up for the challenge.

Madelaine Petsch: “I knew what I was signing on for, and I honestly liked it. It’s more fun as an actor to do more things, so the more challenge the better, honestly. But I also knew this is what we needed to get her to that final place in Movie Three where she ends up.”

That’s right! This is Chapter Two of Three in the new trilogy, which was all shot at the same time.

OK girl, we’ve got to know: After fighting for your life on the big screen, how are your survival skills in real life?

Madelaine Petsch: “Madelaine right now, like the idea of being, I would just lay down. I’d be like, ‘I don’t care.’ I say that now, but then, if I was actually faced with that, I wanna live. I’m gonna run, I’m gonna fight, I’m gonna do whatever I can. So I guess, hopefully, we never have to find out.”

Spoken like a true final girl!

Madelaine does have a fave when it comes to the trope.

Madelaine Petsch: “I love Jamie Lee Curtis in “Halloween.” I think that she’s, like, the iconic final girl, honestly.”

But she also hopes Maya will join that club when the franchise wraps.

Madelaine Petsch: “The nice thing is, we had three movies to create the final girl. We were able to develop her over time, so you believe where she gets to by the end of Movie Three. That, I believe, would be the blessing of these films.”

“The Strangers — Chapter 2” is now showing in theaters.

