Season 12 of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” is looking for a hero with all new theme nights. “Footloose” is one, along with Miley Cyrus, and Barbie night. The judges are really hyped and can’t wait to party in the USA.

“Masked Singer” contestant (singing): “It must’ve been some kind of kiss.”

It’s “The Masked Singer’s” time to dance! The all-theme nights for the show though, is kind of like playing dress-up.

Jenny McCarthy: “Theme nights, they make me so excited, because it feels like it’s Halloween for us.”

Robin Thicke (singing): “Now I gotta cut loose.”

Robin Thicke is rockin’ Kevin Bacon moves and cutting it loose to honor the 1984 classic “Footloose.”

Robin Thicke: “We’ve got ‘Footloose’ night celebrating its 40th anniversary.”

“Masked Singer” contestant (singing): “I need a hero. I’m holding out for a hero ’til the end of the night.”

Buffalo, Ship, Snowbird and Woodpecker are all going to perform on stage “In Defense of Dancing,” from the film’s soundtrack.

“Masked Singer” contestant (singing): “But if you close your eyes.”

And Robin believes in the family that watches together, stays together.

Robin Thicke: “My kids like watching this show. You know, I’ve become family and friends with the crew and the panel and the people that I work with. So, you know, it’s just been an amazing blessing in every way for me and my family.”

The great talent year after year is also a blessing for fans.

Ken Jeong: “The quality of singing has gotten better this season. It’s really a deeper roster of great singers this season.”

Robin Thicke: “Everybody’s coming to the show because they want to be a part of it. So, we’re getting incredible voices from all different formats of society.”

Nick Cannon: “When you have such great performers, it’s like we get a free concert every episode.”

Longtime judge — and, gosh, she’s always right — Jenny McCarthy is using different strategies to make an educated guess on who’s behind the mask.

Jenny McCarthy: “Pay attention to their costumes. They embed a bunch of clues in the costumes that actually help me out this season.”

Nick Cannon: “Let’s get loud, ‘Masked Singer!’“

A new episode of “The Masked Singer” airs Wednesday night at 8 p.m., right here on 7.

