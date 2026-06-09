The hottest Pride party in town this weekend is floating. Fort Lauderdale’s FLoatarama is the biggest Pride-on-the-water event of its kind in the country, and all for a great cause — not just the open bar. “Real Housewives of Miami” fans better buy their tickets pronto because Marysol Patton is grand marshal this weekend!

Pride is making waves in Fort Lauderdale.

Scott Schramm: “It still is amazing to think that a group of volunteers can come together and support in such a meaningful way.”

Support LGBTQ+ youth in South Florida during America’s largest Pride-on-the-water celebration and fundraiser FLoatarama.

Marysol Patton: “Hi Alex! I can’t believe you’re in my house.”

In 2025, I was your grand marshal. But this weekend, it’s a Real Housewife of Miami getting real philanthropic.

Alex: “I am passing the baton to a Miami legend.”

Marysol Patton takes the crown.

Marysol Patton: “Cranking up the music.”

While yours truly serves alongside her as emcee.

Marysol Patton: “I hope everyone’s excited that I’m there and that I do a great job, and I hope that somebody better than me does it next year so that I can have an exciting meeting like this.”

Alex: “We are. Now there’s not gonna be any drama on this ship, is there?”

Marysol Patton: “You never know. A boat full of queens?”

Alex: “FLoatarama helped raise $160,000 last year. That was a record.”

Scott Schramm: “Absolutely.”

Marysol Patton: “There was so much money. $400,000, and they funneled the money to really good causes, and one that’s near and dear to my heart is mental health.”

Scott Schramm: “All kinds of different programs, like the arts, homelessness, drug rehabilitation.”

Marysol Patton: “It pulled on my heartstrings and I was like, ‘I need to be a part of this.'”

But a part of what exactly?

Scott Schramm: “It starts with a wonderful cocktail party at Bokampers in Fort Lauderdale on the beautiful, scenic Intracoastal Waterway. Then we board a Sun Dream yacht.”

Alex: “Do you have your grand marshal wave down?”

Marysol Patton: “It depends on how many drinks I’ve had ’cause I might start like this and then end like this.”

Alex: “So how many drinks have you had today?”

Marysol Patton: “One.”

Alex: “So it’s gonna give a little bit of this.”

Marysol Patton: “Circular, like I’m waxing or something.”

Scott Schramm: “We do a two-and-a-half hour brunch crews with open bar.”

Marysol Patton: “I like a screwdriver. I have to have fresh orange juice though, squeezed.”

Alex: “Open bar, for how many hours?”

Scott Schramm: “Almost four-and-a-half hours.”

Marysol Patton: “I’m gonna collapse.”

Scott Schramm: “A fantastic DJ.”

Alex: “What gets you on the dance floor?”

Marysol Patton: “You know what I love?”

Scott Schramm: “Then we come back to a full-on tea dance back at Bokampers with a lot of entertainment.”

Alex: “What are you gonna wear? What should I wear? Am I showing up in a speedo?”

Marysol Patton: “I like it fancy and I actually borrowed an ensemble from my girlfriend Dorinda Medley, from the New York housewives and it’s very, well let me show you.”

Scott Schramm: “A tank top and shorts and you’re gonna have a great day and you’re gonna be in the sun. Make sure you wear your Pride colors.”

Tickets are $150 and include everything for FLoatarama.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

FLoatarama

Saturday, June 13 at 10 a.m.

Website



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