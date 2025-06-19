Soccer fever is kicking into high gear in South Florida, and Marriott’s catching the football madness. Whether you’re a die-hard fan, or looking to kick back and relax, its one-of-a-kind game room is foot-tastic.

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi are a match made in soccer heaven.

The Marriott Fort Lauderdale Airport is scoring goals, too, with their themed rooms.

Mychal Milian: “We’ve done these themed rooms ’cause we’ve really seen — especially, you know, when you go on social media, when you go on websites — people really want to immerse themselves into something they like, whether it’s a sport, a show, a theme.”

Or a holiday, like Christmas or Halloween. This hotel goes all out … and this time, it’s soccer!

The one and only room dedicated to this footsy sport is now available to book until August 18.

Mychal Milian: “You walk in, and it’s like you’re in a soccer stadium. You have the fake grass as soon as you walk in. You have a locker. You go into the bathroom, your towels are soccer themed. Your bedsheets are soccer themed. You have your posters of your favorite players up on the wall.”

And play with their specially built-in goal. Ready, set, game on!

Mychal Milian: “Don’t worry, you know, for parents, it’s totally safe to play in the room. They’re not going to break anything.”

Getting an upgrade to include food is just a dribble away.

Mychal Milian: “You have a cooler that comes with the room. It’s stocked with your favorite snacks and your drinks. But if you want to upgrade it to do a full meal in the restaurant or through in-room dining, we have special packages for that as well.”

This high kick experience is built for the supreme baller.

Mychal Milian: “It’s for that ultimate soccer lover. You have to live, breathe, eat soccer.”

Guest: “Oh, my gosh, it was so cool. Seeing all the tiny details. It was amazing. It’s just so welcoming, you know, and it’s family friendly. So if your kids like to have fun and they want something different than just a regular, shmegular room, this is definitely the one to go to.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Marriott Fort Lauderdale Airport

166 N Compass Way

Dania Beach, FL 33004

For booking, visit Marriot Fort Lauderdale Airport’s Instagram here and website here.

