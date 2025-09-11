Get ready to tackle your nerves. A new horror flick is creeping into theaters with a focus on football, and once you see “Him,” you won’t forget him. Deco sat down with stars Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers for some tea on what it takes to be the GOAT.

Forget “Friday Night Lights.” Welcome Friday night frights!

In the thriller “Him,” getting lost in Marlon Wayans’ crazy is easy.

Marlon Wayans: “We all did. I got lost in my crazy.”

Marlon is Isaiah White, an aging quarterback who trains a young football stud played by Tyriq. Let’s just say his dark side goes overtime.

Marlon Wayans: “Justin Tipping had a vision, and he just let me, allowed me to be free, untethered and able to explore every bit of darkness and every bit of light and every bit of crazy that Marlon had to offer Isaiah, and kudos to my wonderful co-star, who had to take and deal with all the crazy that I was doing.”

Tyriq Withers: “Extra on the untethered.”

Together they explore what it takes to be the greatest of all time, aka the GOAT.

Tyriq Withers: “I think the way you treat people on set or off the field, I think that’s very important, so I think that river of love, leading with love, is a very big part of being a GOAT.”

Marlon Wayans: “That’s very sweet, I think the GOATs are killers. The ones that go, ‘Hey, it’s only about I because I make the team. I’m willing to sacrifice.'”

Tyriq Withers: “We said the same thing.”

Marlon Wayans: “But different, you talking about family, love.”

Tyriq Withers: “Well, I think about Kobe.”

Marlon Wayans: “I was thinking about choking people out.”

Tyriq Withers: “LeBron.”

Marlon Wayans: “Choking people out.”

Tyriq Withers: “I mean, cool.”

Marlon Wayans: “Do what you got to do. Get people drunk before the game, and then play them when they drunk and you sweatin’. And they just dizzy.”

Tyriq Withers: “That happened?”

Marlon Wayans: “Michael Jordan did that all the time.”

Any early Super Bowl picks?

Marlon Wayans: “Here’s the thing: I’m not going to pick the Dolphins. Here’s why. I’ve been to Miami, I love Miami, there’s too much partying in Miami. It’s not possible to win a Super Bowl when you got that many parties going on. You got Komodo, you got LIV. Bro, you got Papi Steak. Ain’t nobody winning.”

Tyriq Withers: “Papi Steak.”

Marlon Wayans: “Yeah, they party with steak.”

