Mark Walhberg has got good taste, and these days he’s got a taste for tequila. Mark’s throwing one back and dishing with Deco about his latest collab.

Once upon a time, he was Marky Mark, the rapper.

But he’s been Mark Wahlberg, the actor, for much longer, and while he’s got several other business ventures like Wahlburgers with his family and F-45 fitness, Wahlberg’s latest will have you saying I’ll drink to that.

Pour it up! And say sip, sip hooray! Because Mark’s got a stake in Flecha Azul Tequila, and he’s buzzing about it.

Mark Walhberg: “We knew that this was real high, high premium quality, authentic Mexican tequila created by some guys that know their stuff.”

Mark was at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach over the weekend to celebrate the brand’s debut, and he says he’s super excited to be partnering with them as an investor.

Mark Walhberg: “I figured what I can bring to the table was hopefully to create an awareness and excitement about the brand, and point people in the direction of a really quality product that they can get at a decent value.”

So why tequila?

Mark Walhberg: “Tequila’s a fire in the category.”

His business partner Aron Marquez agrees.

Aron Marquez: “Our product is sugar free, no additives, just traditional tequila. The way tequila should be made.”

And by the looks of it, this crowd is all in, too, or maybe they just like getting handed drinks by Mark himself.

Mark Walhberg: “To be able to identify something really special and create that for consumers, that’s all my job.”

Cheers to that!

