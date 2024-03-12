Mark Wahlberg is spreading “good vibrations” with a new flick. In “Arthur The King”, he plays the ultimate athlete, who meets a dog who’s the ultimate friend.

It’s based on true events –where this dog follows him through an adventure race for days and miles. “Marky” Mark broke down what to expect. Check it out. Come on, come on… Sit…Watch!

Running, climbing, and kayaking for ten days is adventure racing. Sounds tiring just thinking about it. Same for Mark Wahlberg.

Mark Wahlberg: “I was very excited about the opportunity to play the part of Michael. But then I realized how difficult and challenging it would be to make this film physically to make this film. I’m a little older and I don’t know how many more rounds I got left in me but it was too good of an opportunity to pass up that’s for sure.”

Juliet Rylance (as Helena Lindnord): “Just remember Mikael, this race doesn’t define you.”

“Arthur the King” is based on the true story of a very determined racer and his new bestie, Arthur.

Mark Wahlberg: “This is basically is his last chance at winning a world championship. And he’ll do anything to achieve that, he is probably a guy who is so focused and so committed that you can actually say he was selfish until he met Arthur and was faced with this choice and did the most selfless things.”

This stray dog followed the team for 435 miles through rain and shine.

Mark Wahlberg (as Mikael Lindnord): “Hey, what happened to you, boy? You don’t look so good.”

Simu Liu (as Liam): “Meatball? Look somebody likes my meatballs. Hey paw patrol, we have a race to win.”

The inspiring movie also attracted actors like Simu Liu.

Mark Wahlberg: “Simu’s fantastic. I mean he plays Leo. You look at the guy he looks like a movie star so to be able to get somebody who has that much buzz in a part like this and really bring it to the table is fantastic.”

But the main star is this lovable and very loyal pup.

Mark Wahlberg: “So many people will hopefully find so many different things to be inspired by throughout the film. I think you’d be surprised by what you can accomplish if you’re willing to do the work and you never know what you’ll find, somebody or something will change your life forever and certainly for the better.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.