You know how family vacations can take a turn for the worse? Someone gets sick. Another loses their cellphone. But in “The Family Plan 2”, it’s more like — being chased by assassins and Deco’s Alex Miranda flew all the way to Londontown to dish with the cast – all for your entertainment.

I even wore a sweater! And tweed! But since, maybe you’ve heard, Mark Wahlberg is moving to Delray Beach soon, that’s two Floridians in one fancy British hotel!

Michelle Monaghan and Kit Harington join Mark — for the worst/best family vacation ever on Apple TV+.

Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monahan are back for The Family Plan 2.

This time, Dan plans the perfect vacation for his family to celebrate the holidays together overseas in London.

Alex Miranda: “It truly is fun for the whole family. I really felt that.”

Mark Wahlberg: “It was always the goal.”

But Kit Harington plays a mysterious figure from Dan’s past who shows up with unfinished business.

Kit Harington: “He’s got huge chip on his shoulder. She just wants to be loved. He just wants to be noticed.”

But Mark’s character isn’t the only father going on a family adventure. So is the leading man himself to our neck of the woods.

Alex Miranda: “Moving to Florida, and we are so happy to have you.”

Mark Wahlberg: “Yes.”

Alex Miranda: “So what is that adventure like so far?”

Mark Wahlberg: “Complicated. My wife’s family is from Florida, so we’ll be getting down there. My daughter, who’s an equestrian, has a dream is to be in Wellington. So that’s the mecca of equestrian living. My wife, you know, is really, you know, her parents are getting up there. I don’t want to say anything that we don’t want anybody to see, but she wants to be closer to her family.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh yeah, of course. As human as it gets.”

Alex Miranda: “When the two of you think of each other…”

Michelle Monaghan: “Yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “What is the very first word that comes to mind?”

Michelle Monaghan: “Just disciplined.”

Mark Wahlberg: “Joy. She brings me so much joy and happiness. She’s a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful person.”

Michelle Monaghan: “It’s, like, easy.”

And while we’re on the subject of secrets…

Alex Miranda: “Nobody here in South Florida will be judging, but if you could have a double life, what would it be?”

Mark Wahlberg: “Maybe I’ll sleep in.”

Kit Harington: “I can’t tell you that.”

Mark Wahlberg: “Beer for breakfast?”

Kit Harington: “I’ve always wanted to be cooler than I am. Like, I’d like to be that person who has tattoos, who rides a motorbike with a leather jacket, who’s just cool. I’ve known from very early on that that’s not me.”

Alex Miranda: “We all disagree…”

Kit Harington: “And I just have to accept that now.”

Alex Miranda: “Maybe one day you’ll be cool.”

Kit Harington: “Yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “I hope.”

Kit Harington: “It’s not gonna happen.”

Michelle Monaghan: “I literally wanna just travel the world eating and just enjoying food. I’d wanna be Stanley Tucci. I really wanna be Stanley Tucci.”

Alex Miranda: “Don’t we all?”

Mark Wahlberg: “No, I think I’m very blessed, so I’m really just enjoying the life that I have.”

The Family Plan 2 streams on Apple TV+ this Friday!

