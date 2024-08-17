Mark Wahlberg can hold an action flick down, no question. But with Halle Berry by his side, pull out the popcorn!

“The Union” pairs secret agent action with a high school sweetheart storyline. That’s a nice little combo, right? Because who can convince you to go on a top-secret mission more than the sweetest berry in the bunch, Halle Berry?

If James Bond were an everyday guy.

[Mike McKenna falls out of building and crash-lands]

He might look something like Mike McKenna.

Halle Berry (as Roxanne Hall): “You still got your tuxedo from high school?”

Mark Wahlberg (as Mike McKenna): “Yeah.”

Halle Berry (as Roxanne Hall): “Really?”

Mark Wahlberg (as Mike McKenna): “And it still fits.”

In “The Union,” Mark Wahlberg plays a down-to-earth construction worker who is thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents. By whom? Well, of all people, his high school sweetheart, Roxanne, played by Halle Berry…

Mark Wahlberg: “We had a blast together. We always wanted to work together. We’ve been friends since, like, 1988.”

…who drugs Mike before he wakes up in a completely different country. Toto, I don’t think they’re in New Jersey anymore.

Alex Miranda: “If you could wake up in any city, in a minute, which one would it be?”

Mark Wahlberg: “I’m here with my family, so I’m good. So just being able to wake up and sleep in tomorrow would be nice, here in L.A.”

Mark Wahlberg: “l love where you live. I love Miami.”

Roxanne recruits him on a high-stakes U.S. intelligence mission.

Alex Miranda: “‘Cause you’re putting the craziest action on screen in the most beautiful locations.”

Mark Wahlberg: “We’re very fortunate that we get to go to all these beautiful places. It’s not always the case. Normally I’m getting beaten up and tortured in the woods somewhere.”

Something Mark, who famously works out at 3 in the morning, would probably excel at in real life.

Alex Miranda: “The reflex test in the movie. How good do you think you are at that?”

Mark Wahlberg: “When she slapped me in the face?”

Mark Wahlberg (as Mike McKenna) “One, seven… [Slap] Ow! Jesus!”

Alice Lee (as Athena Kim): “Reflex bad.”

Mark Wahlberg: “She slapped me a couple more times. It starts getting annoying. For me, I always want to try to be as alert and active as possible, and I don’t want people getting the wrong idea. If I got to the gym at 3 o’clock in the morning, I’ve gone to bed at 7 in the evening to get my eight hours’ rest.”

Mark Wahlberg: “If I don’t do it first, then I can’t do it. I can’t go work, shoot 10, 12 hours on a movie set, then all of a sudden go into the gym. I’m going home and going to bed.”

Or, maybe, grabbing a Wahlburger.

Alex Miranda: “Halle Berry. I’m sure you two had — because it looked like it on camera — a blast working together. But I also want to know how she likes your, you know, burgers.”

Mark Wahlberg: “She said, ‘Oh, I never had a burger.’ I said, ‘Well, I can get you a truck.”

Halle Berry: “Ahh!!! The Wahlburger truck is at my house! Mark Mark.”

Mark Wahlberg: “And I sent her the truck, to California, showed up at her door, and she went crazy and was like, ‘What are you doing?'”

Halle Berry: Thank you, Mark! Love you, man.”

“The Union” is now streaming on Netflix.

