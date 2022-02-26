How does Lady Gaga like her steak? Raw, raw, Ra-a-aw.

But you know what’s no joke? The super fancy steak at one SoFlo restaurant.

Deco’s checking out how Marion Miami is dishing out the gold standard.

Bruno Mars had the right idea, and so did Harry Styles. Now, one Soflo restaurant has a steak in the game.

Marion Miami in Brickell is serving up unique flavors.

Violet Camacho, Marion Miami: “Marion Miami is an upscale restaurant with Japanese-American fusion food.”

And their newest addition to the menu is striking gold.

Violet Camacho: “The Golden Tomahawk is a 32-ounce center cut ribeye steak.”

But the size isn’t what’s got everyone talking.

Violet Camacho: “It’s served with 24-karat gold leaf in every single part of the steak, from top to bottom.”

You heard right! This massive steak is completely covered in edible gold.

But don’t worry.

Violet Camacho: “It’s just for presentation. The gold does not at all interfere with the full flavor of the steak.”

The Golden Tomahawk is cooked over charcoal and presented and sliced tableside.

And yes, it’s definitely big enough to share!

Violet Camacho: “It can be shared between four, six maybe? Depending on your appetite.”

Which is a good thing, because…

Violet Camacho: “The Golden Tomahawk costs $1,000.”

But like Ariana Grande once said…

Ariana Grande (singing): “I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it.”

So go on. Take a bite.

Camilla Noel, diner: “I thought the steak was absolutely delicious. It was very tender and full of flavor and cooked to perfection. I have never had anything covered in gold. This was definitely a first.”

