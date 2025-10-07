Get ready to whistle for joy, Mariah Carey is back with a new album and we’re “Here For It All.” The diva hasn’t dropped a full record since 2018, and this time around she’s serving up some delicious tracks. So lambs, brace yourselves. Mimi’s still queen and she’s telling us all about it.

Mariah Carey in “Play This Song” ft. Anderson Paak: “Play this song, by yourself. And your friends don’t talk about it, about your suffering in your silence. Boy, I know you miss me.”

And oh boy, did we miss Mariah Carey…

Mariah Carey: “Oh, we’re calling it the era of me.”

In her new era, Mimi just dropped 16th studio album, “Here For It All.”

Mariah Carey: “I was working on this album for so long. I didn’t even know like, ‘Was I going to put it out? What was it going to be?’ And it just became something that I then sort of focused on and said, ‘I’m going to make this my 16th album,’ which I can’t even believe it is.”

The eleven-track vibe is giving some major nostalgia, especially “Type Dangerous,” her sample version of…

Mariah Carey: “This one with Eric B Is President, I was, we were at restaurant and they started playing different songs and, you know, Eric B and Rakim came on and I was like, ‘I haven’t heard this in so long, we’ve got to use it.’ We did certain things that aren’t necessarily samples, but they give you a vibe, like a very summertime vibe, like ‘Sugar Sweet.'”

Mariah knows her lambs will be paying close attention to her every word.

Mariah Carey: “I love my fans. Like, we have this whole thing with ‘The Lambily.’ I know they’re going to really be focused on what I’ve written about, what type of music, those selections I’ve made. I’ve kind of had to put something spiritual in there because it’s for me.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.