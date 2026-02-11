Every once in a while, Hollywood does us a solid by casting two of its hottest stars in a sexy love story. “Wuthering Heights” is the age-old tale of tumultuous love adapted for modern times, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. Deco’s Alex Miranda flew to Tinseltown to meet them.

This Valentine’s Day weekend, why not get all hot and bothered over the two most beautiful people on the movie screen? Margot and Jacob bring the classic story “Wuthering Heights” back to life — but this one isn’t just sweet, it’s rated R!

The Gothic love story “Wuthering Heights” is back in a steamy reimagining of the classic novel.

Margot Robbie plays Catherine with an age-old choice: passion with Jacob Elordi’s Heathcliff or security with Shazad Latif’s Edgar.

Alex Miranda: “Catherine is a little chaos demon, and I’m obsessed with her because she’s so honest, even when she’s being toxic. And I love that.”

Margot Robbie: “I’m now worried. I want to know your dating history. If you love Catherine, it’s like you go for red, you go for the red flags.”

Alex Miranda: “How much time do we have?”

Margot Robbie: “You go for the red flags. I can tell!”

Alex Miranda: “Right?”

Margot Robbie: “She’s a nightmare. She’s a total brat, and I love her. She’s so childish. Like, she is really immature. And it’s hard to still empathize with her a lot of the time because you’re like, none of this would have happened if you didn’t just say that to Nellie, you idiot. She just can’t help herself.”

Alex Miranda: “But what was your favorite flaw of hers that brought you into the character?”

Margot Robbie: “Just the fact that she would always retaliate so much harder than was necessary.”

Alex Miranda: “Yes.”

Margot Robbie: “You know, the fact that someone would hurt her only a tiny little bit and she would come back with fire, and you’re like…”

Alex Miranda: “And I respected that about her.”

Margot Robbie: “It’s so disproportionate to the situation. ‘Gabby, chill.'”

Alex Miranda: “Yes, but she’s gonna defend herself, and we love that.”

Margot Robbie: “And then as soon as you dish it back, she’s gonna cry.”

Speaking of tears…

Alex Miranda: “You made me cry the most beautiful tears at the end of ‘Frankenstein.'”

Jacob Elordi: “Thank you.”

Alex Miranda: “And both of you did it again in this film.”

Both: “And thank you very much.”

All right, enough of that sob story. Back to Heathcliff.

Alex Miranda: “Heathcliff is such a complex, beautiful character. He is very sexy, but also very dangerous.”

Jacob Elordi: “And that was what was in the screenplay. Heathcliff, who is more a victim of circumstance and perhaps more sensitive in certain ways, which helps you as an audience empathize with him, I suppose.”

Well, maybe not enough, because…

Alex Miranda: “I still don’t know who the right guy was!”

Margot Robbie: “It was always gonna end in tragedy, and there’s a point in the movie before Heathcliff returns, you think, ‘Oh, everyone would be OK,’ but I don’t think so.”

Jacob Elordi: “They feel like ancient characters in a way. You know, there’s that Greek thing that’s like two halves got split in the sky and then they went up in the world. And to find your true love is to put the halves back together. I do feel like that’s what they sort of represent. They’re always going to be inexplicably tied to each other, regardless of, even if one of them passes away or if Heathcliff left and died, I think it would still be the same. You can’t avoid that end.”

Margot Robbie: “I think I have to imagine they live together happily, like in an afterlife. That’s what I like to tell myself.”

Jacob Elordi: “It really is a spiritual thing, I think, with the two of them.”

