A South Florida high school band is going to London, England. You gotta be a pretty darn good marching band to get this invitation.

Tonight, a high school band from Key West is about to cross the pond and toot their own horns.

They call themselves the Marching Conchs. These Conchs have been practicing for months, and they’ve got it down.

The Key West High School marching band is going global.

Gary Hernandez, band director: “This is probably the largest stage that we’ve ever performed on as the Key West High School band.”

Invited to play in the famous London New Year’s Day parade.

Eddie Strunk, band captain: “The London New Year’s Parade is really their version of the Thanksgiving Macy’s parade, and there’s gonna be so many people lining the streets, and members of the Royal Family in the audience.”

Perhaps the King and Queen will be among the 500,000 spectators on the streets of London … but probably in some comfy chairs.

Gary Hernandez: “We had to bring in close to $400,000 to take 107 people over to London. We’ve done everything from car washes to yard sales, and we’ve had many, many, many donors.”

The band will march along the two-mile-long parade route. They’ll play the Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby” and Blondie’s “One Way Or Another.”

Gary Hernandez: “It’s going to be a wonderful feeling to see all the kids enjoy such a monumental performance.”

For some, the trip is their first on an airplane or out of state.

They departed from the Keys on Thursday and arrived to Miami International Airport for their long flight to London, where a once-in-a-lifetime experience awaits.

Alex Gonzalez, trombone player: “Being able to see a different place is very exciting, and I’m 100% pumped to go.”

The band will also perform at the Grand Piazza in London’s Covent Garden on Saturday.

