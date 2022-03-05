Marc Anthony could be labeled the king of salsa. He did transform the music style back in the ’90’s and pave the way for many of the talented singers we know now. His long awaited album, ‘Pa’lla Voy,’ has finally dropped, and it was born right here in the 305.

Marc Anthony knows a thing or two about salsa. Twenty-nine years ago, the Latin singer and music producer Sergio George changed salsa music with their hit debut album, “Otra Nota,” which featured some of his best hits.

Now the two are back together for Marc’s newest album, called “Pa’lla Voy,” born right here in Miami.

Marc Anthony: “He’s Lewis and I’m Clark. We’re stepping off, and we don’t know what we’re going to do, but Sergio is – that consistency.”

That consistency is what’s kept Marc as the best-selling salsa artist of all time.

Marc Anthony: “I feel I can add something to that goose bump moment, or that reflective moment.”

Get this: the last time he performed on stage, he hadn’t performed in 546 days.

Marc Anthony: “Five hundred forty-six days without singing live. I came out guns blaring. I wanted to – and we ended up recording, recording and recording and recording.”

The time in COVID lockdown gave him the chance to take his time and fall in love with the songs.

Marc Anthony: “You realize that over the years, it’s a massive part of my process. I collect music, or I’ll write something, or I’ll sit with an amazing writer, and I’ll start filling the well, and when I can’t anymore, it’s time to go to the studio.”

Marc’s third single, “Nada de Nada,” dropped Friday, along with the rest of the album.

Each track on the album is written with a different writer, but one thing is for sure: it’s one man’s story of falling in and out of love.

Huh. I wonder who that could be…

