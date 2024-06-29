Sweet, juicy and oh, so tasty. At any other time, that would be a review of Deco Drive, but tonight, we’re showing our love for mangoes. ‘Tis the season for that fabulous fruit, and we found some places that are making mango magic.

You can go pretty far with mangoes. You can eat ’em, you can drink ’em, and at Juice Mafia in Hallandale Beach, you can sell ’em and get a great deal on all their great stuff.

Sandra Veszi Einhorn, Juice Mafia: “For every ripe mango that you bring in, up to four, we give you 50% off, up to $2 off.”

Make sure your mangoes are in good condition before you bring them in.

Sandra Veszi Einhorn: “Mangoes, especially now, when they’re in season, they are super-duper ripe, and so for things like acai bowls, we need mangoes that are a little more firm, that are a little more aesthetically pleasing when you look at them in a bowl.”

The softer, sweeter ones will be used to make juices and puddings. It’s Juice Mafia’s mission to have more mangoes in their store and less on the ground.

Sandra Veszi Einhorn: “We are hoping to bring more people in to be able to use those mangoes, so we don’t have more mango waste.”

Michelle Hernandez: “I love it. It’s delicious. I have extra mangoes, and sometimes I don’t like the mess of cutting the mangoes myself, so it’s perfect.”

It’s mango mayhem at Michael’s Genuine Food and Drink in the Design District.

Michael Schwartz: “We love mango season!”

And this season, the restaurant has crafted a menu tailored to the sweet fruit.

Michael Schwartz: “Like any other ingredient, when it’s local and abundant, we try to incorporate it in as many iterations in the menu as possible.”

Like an entrée.

Michael Schwartz: “We love fish and mango. So there’s a new Hamachi Crudo on the menu, with a crisp little rice cake on the top and beautiful mango acid.”

Or a classy cocktail.

Michael Schwartz: “The bar team developed a great cocktail. It’s called Old Man-Go. Get it? Old mango? And it’s really like the pulsed-up mojito, eight? So really good quality. Mint syrup, mango purée, and then Havana añejo, and then, instead of sparkling water, we use some Brazilian sparkling wine.”

You didn’t think they forgot about dessert, did you?

Michael Schwartz: “And additionally, there’s a great mango pavlova, and super interesting way in the way our pastry chef designed that dish, and it eats really well.”

The restaurant also has a very interesting way of sourcing mangos.

Michael Schwartz: “We have a really strict no non-local mango policy. We’ll go around town and look for trees, and if we see fruit on the ground, we usually knock on those people’s doors.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Juice Mafia

801 N Federal Highway, Suite 108

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

thejuicemafia.com

Michael’s Genuine Food and Drink

130 NE 40th St

Miami, FL, 33137

michaelsgenuine.com

