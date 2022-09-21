Loving fashion doesn’t have to come at the cost of the environment. That’s why Mana Fashion services is all the rage.

They specialize in turning your old clothes into something new. The best part you’ll go from drab to fab while helping planet earth.

If you’ve got a bunch of clothes you don’t know what do with, don’t throw them away! Mana Fashion Services has a solution.

Martu Freeman-Parker: “Mana Fashion’s goal is to create community in the fashion industry of downtown Miami.”

This Thursday, they’re hosting a zero waste workshop and networking experience where people can learn how to upcycle their clothes.

Martu Freeman-Parker: “This is our first workshop as Mana Fashion Services, and our goal is to bring the community together to learn. Sustainability is one of our top priorities for our fashion designers here in Miami.”

Mana is getting a little help from artist and designer Pangea Virga.

Martu Freeman-Parker: “Pangea is an action. She’s doing it everyday. She’s active in this community. She lifts this community. She’s the best person to have this conversation.”

Pangea is super talented. Her designs are totally unique, and she doesn’t waste one scrap of fabric.

Pangea Virga: “I make one of a kind clothing out of upcycled pieces, so things donated to me from the community or from other designers, I take apart and recreate new things with it.”

At the workshop she will teach people how to mend their clothes. There will also be an exchange where people can swap their unwanted clothes with someone else, and then there’s a cocktail hour where everyone can shmooze afterwards.

Pangea Virga: “I think it’s important for people to learn how to mend, to come to these kinds of workshops to swap, so that things are not just ending up in landfills.”

She believes that in order to make a change, people need to be willing participants, and that’s why she teamed up with Mana for the workshop.

Pangea Virga: “It’s really beautiful to be able to have a space that we can all share learn new things together, share our resources together and create a better future.”

Wanna update your style without compromising the planet? The workshop is this Thursday!

