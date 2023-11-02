It’s November 1st, so you know what that means: Christmas music is about to take over the airwaves. But if you’re not ready to jingle those bells or rock around the Christmas tree, Deco’s got a look at who’ll be hitting the high notes in SoFlo this month.

Maluma (singing): “A ti te gusta cuando te canto a capella, Mucho sudor, mucho alcohol y poca cela. Es que este ritmo lo bailamos flow favela.”

Get ready to dance the night away with Maluma, baby! The Latin superstar is bringing his Don Juan Tour to the Kaseya Center on Nov. 4.

He’s not the only big name performing at the iconic Magic City arena this month…

Enrique Iglesias (singing): “Baby, I like it, I-I-I like it. Baby, I like it.”

The ultimate SoFlo trio is hitting the stage together: Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull and their pal Ricky Martin.

Ricky Martin (singing): “Livin’ la vida loca. She’ll push and pull you down, livin’ la vida loca.”

They’re playing back-to-back shows on Nov. 10 and 11 as part of their Trilogy Tour, and that is one fiesta you’re not gonna wanna miss.

Pink (singing): “I’m never gonna not dance again. Oh, I just wanna pop and lock to my records.”

Also hitting up at the Kaseya Center: Pink! And, if there’s one thing she knows how to do, it’s put on an amazing show.

You can catch her there on Nov. 14, but if that doesn’t work for you, Pink’s also going to be at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on the 15th.

DJ Paul D (singing): “I just do it for myself. I just do it for myself. I do me, I do it well.”

A taste of the Jersey Shore is coming to Miami Beach. DJ Pauly D is ready to drop the beat at LIV Nightclub in the Fontainebleau Hotel. You can catch his sets starting at 11 p.m. on Nov. 18 and 19.

Doja Cat (rapping): “I said what I said, I’d rather be famous instead. I let all that get to my head. I don’t care, I paint the town red.”

Back at the Kaseya Center, Doja Cat is ready to paint Miami red. Her Scarlet Tour makes a SoFlo stop on Nov. 21.

Travis Scott (rapping): “Rather you leave, then you go back out on me. Don’t throw no daggers at me.”

And wrapping up the month of November at the home of the Miami Heat, it’s Travis Scott’s Utopia — Circus Maximus Tour.

You’ve got two chances to catch the rapper doing his thing. He’ll be in town Nov. 27 and 29.

Travis Scott (singing): “I tried to choose you, you’d rather go club. Know what to do, you rattled me up.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.