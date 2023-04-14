Miami Beach Pride is taking over South Beach this weekend, but the 305 is especially proud of Malaysia Babydoll Foxx. Palace Bar’s very own superstar performer is the first Miami girl to be cast on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” so I met up with Malaysia at the stylish Moxy Hotel to hear all about her pride.

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx is proud…

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx: “I am strutting down this runway, giving you pink and palm tree fantasy.”

…of her community.

Alex Miranda: “You obviously were Miss Miami Beach Pride, and you handed over that crown.”

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx: “Pride is, like, about bringing everybody under one roof, celebrating love, celebrating life, celebrating happiness and just being authentically you.”

As the first Miami queen to ever star on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and represent.

You can stream her first single this Friday.

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx: “Maybe a little singing, a little rapping. Who knows?”

Alex Miranda: “OK, but do you want to drop a little bit right now?

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx: “Do I want to – you know what?”

Alex Miranda: “Is it giving Nicki? Is it giving…?”

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx: “Oh, it’s definitely giving Nicki Minaj.”

Just in time for the show’s season finale…

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx: “Everybody knows that I got close to Mistress as well as Sugar and Spice, the twins. We’re going on tour, so we’ll be all over.”

…and the final weekend of Miami Beach Pride.

Patrick Gevas: “It’s the biggest amount of programming that we’ve ever had, so there is truly something for everyone.”

Like a two-day beach party and concert at Lummus Park starting Saturday..

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx: “Listen, you don’t want to be home for this. You want to be here in person.”

And Sunday…

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx: “It’s going to be a phenomenal parade.”

Floating up Ocean Drive at noon, with celebrity grand marshals Jonathan Bennett and husband Jaymes Vaughan.

Then, on the main stage, it’s headliner Todrick Hall.

Todrick Hall (rapping): “Nails, hair, hips, heels.”

But wait, how do you get your drag name again?

Alex Miranda: “I love on Blue Road.”

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx: “And what’s your favorite food?”

Alex Miranda: “Chipotle burrito bowl.”

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx: “Chipotle Blue Burrito.”

Well, because what if I want to compete for Miss Miami Beach Pride next year?

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx: “You have to start off with baby steps, and I am going to give you [my rainbow cape].”

Alex Miranda: “Do you think it fits? Am I from the House of at this point?”

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx: “House of Bob.”

[Alex sashays.]

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx: “Baby steps? More like crawling.”

All right, Well, the talent I’m sure she’ll like.

Alex Miranda: “I already have a little bit of a bar trick.”

[Alex makes a ring out of a $1 bill.]

Happy 15th anniversary, Miami Beach Pride.

Patrick Gevas: “A couple of things I always like to recommend: bring some sunscreen, stay hydrated.”

And consider tipping your drag performers.

For more deets on Miami Beach Pride, click here.

