They say every dog has its day, and sometimes, we’re lucky enough to see it unfold on the big screen … like in the new tearjerker drama “The Friend.” Deco’s barking up a storm with the film’s all-star cast.

Josh Pais (as Jerry): “How’s the book going? There’s considerable interest, and we’ve got to capitalize on it now.”

Naomi Watts (as Iris): “I just can’t keep having him here. It’s taken over my bed, and it’s getting in the way of my work.”

Hit the paws button, because this not-so-little guy is ready to raise the woof on the big screen.

Tom McCarhty (as Dr. Warren): “The dog provides essential emotional support.”

Naomi Watts (as Iris): “I guess I saw it the other way around.”

Meet Bing, the Great Dane. This cutie-patootie pup has many famous pals.

But in the new drama “The Friend,” he’s not tugging on his leash, he’s tugging at your heartstrings — alongside Naomi Watts and Bill Murray.

Cue the waterworks! Or should I say the blubbering?

Bill Murray: “Well, ‘blubber’ is one of my favorite words.”

In the film, Naomi plays a writer who inherits her best friend’s dog. It’s a story of grief, love and healing … which basically means tears.

But that’s a good thing!

Bill Murray: “When I blubber, it’s memorable, you know? I remember it, and I treasure it. I really like to. I like it when it happens.”

Naomi Watts: “Yeah, it feels so good afterwards.”

Bill Murray: “Yeah, it feels great.”

You know what else feels great? Reminiscing about the animal movies that really left a mark on them.

Bill Murray: “It was ‘Old Yeller’ for me. That’s one where, you know, you fall in love with someone, and then they’re gone.”

Naomi Watts: “Yeah. ‘King Kong’ as well, when the humans took him out.”

Naomi Watts (as Ann Darrow): “No! No, no, please no!”

Naomi Watts: “That was sad. Just do some self-promotion here.”

This isn’t Bill and Naomi’s first rodeo together. The two were in “St. Vincent” back in 2014.

So, when it came to “The Friend,” she was willing to do anything it took to reunite with her pal.

Naomi Watts: “I just loved the idea of it so much that I couldn’t see doing the film without him.”

Bill Murray: “She did hand-deliver the script and then waited outside the fence crying. I could hear her crying as I read through it.”

All right, the man doesn’t just have jokes. He’s got major praise for his co-star.

Bill Murray: “She goes way beyond good. It’s an amazing performance. I mean, it’s the best I’ve seen.”

“The Friend” is now playing in theaters.

