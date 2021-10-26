We know Jeannie Mai Jenkins can talk the fashion talk, but it turns out she can also create and design, because she just dropped her first ever clothing collection. Jeannie’s getting glam with Deco and showing us why she’s got style.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins knows how to keep it real.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins: “I like a look of danger in a man. Just like a little bit. I like a little thug in his

mug.”

And she definitely knows a thing or two about fashion.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins: “Somewhere right now, a woman is having a style dilemma. But don’t worry, I’ve been training for this for years.”

So after all this time, she’s finally…

Jeannie Mai Jenkins: “I’m talking about my first ever clothing line.”

Dropping her own fashion collection.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins: “It’s incredible! Not only does a collection have my name on it, but it’s in the store that saved me for all of my moments growing up in life.”

Jeannie teamed up with with Macy’s INC International Concepts to design an exclusive line you won’t find anywhere else.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins: “You’re gonna see 19 pieces from my collection that are everything — from lounge wear, to tweed sets, to work wear, to ribbed knit dresses.”

Jeannie thought of everything, and for good reason, too.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins: “I wanted pieces that were transitional. I want you to be able to chill at home like I am right now doing a Zoom, but I also want you to put on my tweed jacket, throw on a cute pair of jeans, and run out and have drinks with your friends.”

The new designer describes her line as…

Jeannie Mai Jenkins: “Door opening, sexy and free. Very freeing.”

She says keeping things affordable and inclusive was a priority.

Jeannie and her “The Real” co-stars all rocked her collection and hosted a little fashion show on Monday’s episode of the talk show.

Adrienne Bailon: “Yes, let’s do it. It’s a fashion show, people!”

Jeannie also showed Deco how she’s still able to rock her collection while rocking her baby bump.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins: “I made this when I wasn’t pregnant, and now I’m pregnant, and it like totally hugs my shapes and makes me feel so confident.”

That confidence is something she wants everyone who wears her pieces to feel, too.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins: “There’s a very strong confidence in just having power in what you wear, and so, with my collection, I want you to be able to know that you harness the power.”

