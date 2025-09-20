Desserts should be special, right? If you’re going to indulge in something naughty, it better be good. A brand-new sweet spot in Broward has brought the world’s most viral chocolate — and lots of other yummy stuff — to town.

Things are on a roll at Drip n’ Dip in Fort Lauderdale.

Katryna Muqedi: “Drip n’ Dip, it’s the place where the magic comes true.”

The place comes by way of Dubai.

SoFlo foodies have never seen anything like it.

Katryna Muqedi: “This is the first location in Florida, yes.”

Here’s the deal. After they drip Dubai or Belgian chocolate all over your ice cream roll-up, or whatever it is you’re having, you dip in your spoon and go to heaven.

Katryna Muqedi: “The Dubai chocolate that everyone loves. The Dubai chocolate strawberries that everyone loves, the crepes, the pancakes, this is what people want, this is what people like. We brought it right here to Florida.”

The rolled ice cream is a house specialty.

A vanilla base is poured onto a pan that’s minus 20 degrees.

It’s then mixed with your favorite topping and basically stir-fried, until it’s ready to be spread out and rolled. That’s a special gig.

Katryna Muqedi: “This is a special technique that we use for the rolled ice cream. You have to train for it; it requires quite a bit of physical exercise.”

Let’s face it. To visit the Drip and not check out some Dubai chocolate would be nuts. And nuts are an important part of this treat.

Katryna Muqedi: “Dubai chocolate consists mainly of four ingredients. So first is the chocolate, second is pistachio paste, pistachio crumbs and kataifi dough.”

Kataifi dough really turns it into a Middle-Eastern delicacy.

Katryna Muqedi: “Which is the crunchy, less than angel hair-like dough. It’s used in different types of desserts, not just in Dubai chocolate.”

Offering up top-shelf desserts is the mission of Drip n’ Dip. And if you get a dessert out of them, they’ll get a smile out of you.

Katryna Muqedi: “So far, not even one customer left our cafe without a smile on their face. So far, everyone is happy.”

Guest: “I love it. It’s friendly, it’s very good. I feel good here, and it’s really good.”

Here’s a tip: When you order something at Drip n’ Dip, see if you can get a helping of their magic sauce.

We don’t know what it is — they wouldn’t tell us — but how can anything called magic sauce be bad?

Drip n’ Dip – Fort Lauderdale

1909 Cordova Road

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Website

