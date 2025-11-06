Well, if you’re ready to Jingle All the Way, your timing is perfect, because Miami is about to get a whole lot more festive. We’re jumping into the holiday season with Deco’s Alex Miranda, who’s joined by Miami’s The Christmas Carolers, and they might already have transformed them into one, Alex, I have a really serious question for you. Can you hit that high note?

Oh, gosh, you’re going to hear some high notes, and they’re not going to be mine, although I did try.

Right now. We’re here at ARRE Bakery and Restaurant in the Hammocks, one place out of an infinite number here in South Florida, where you can enjoy the beautiful sounds of carolers. We’re here with The Christmas Carolers right now, and I want to give you just a little taste. Hit it. Julie.

…Listening to these carol singers.

The Christmas carolers is a nationwide company with its very own South Florida branch.

…who can bring the spirit of the season right to your front door, holiday party, wherever.

Megan Lopez: “As music director, I want to cater every individual experience to whatever the client wants.”

As long as ears can hear, they’ll spread that Christmas cheer, complete with Victorian themed costumes and delivering your favorite Christmas classics.

Megan Lopez: “We love to do, Jingle Bells.”

Megan Lopez: “Silent Night.”

Megan Lopez: “Carol of the Bells.”

Megan Lopez: “We love to do Deck the Halls.”

…And in multiple languages.

Megan Lopez: “We have singers that are fluent in Spanish, and we also sing in Haitian Creole.”

Your private concert may just feel like one of those heartwarming Hallmark movies.

Megan Lopez: “I think it makes them feel nostalgic and also that they can sing along with us. So it’s a very interactive experience.”

Michael Angelo Malachi: “We just want to represent love and light. And my favorite song is, guess what? Feliz Navidad.”

Michael Angelo Malachi: “No, no, no, no, Feliz, no, no! White Christmas.”

Make the season merry with The Christmas Carolers.

Megan Lopez: “Our standard rate is $700 for a quartet of singers. We also have two hours for $1,200.”

The Christmas Carolers

