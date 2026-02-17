If your playlist needs a little heat, get ready! Ana Popovic is turning up the temperature in South Florida. The singer and guitarist is on tour in support of her new album “Dance to the Rhythm.”

The Serbian-born, LA based guitar powerhouse, Ana Popovic is known for shredding strings and expectations.

Mixing blues with funk, and soul. Her latest single, “Hurts So Good,” is a smooth, sassy anthem about knowing your worth and not looking back.

Ana Popovic: “I got the demo, and it immediately spoke to me, I think it’s a fantastic song and musically, it’s something I haven’t done before, not as often, it’s really stripped down, acoustic vibe. And then the music video. I don’t know if you’ve seen it but, it really embellished that, friends having a good time. It’s almost like a gossip song.”

The track is part of her album called “Dance to the Rhythm.” A groove-heavy blend of ’70s funk and modern blues that’s built to get you moving.

Ana Popovic: “It’s just something that’s easy listening, it’s got a good vibe, it’s got a good flow and there is slight guitar, acoustic guitar, all kinds of good stuff!”

And with her stop here in So-Flo. I suggest you might stretch first. This show comes with movement, and it’ll have you dancing!

Ana Popovic: “I have a special connection with Florida, it’s always a great show.”

Ana Popovic: “We write these songs in idea of the live show. When I write for the record, I’m thinking ‘What kind of songs can we use in the set to make this super powerful, great, no dull moment show?'”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Funky Biscuit

Ana Popovic – Dance To The Rhythm Tour

303 SE Mizner Boulevard

Boca Raton, FL, 33432

Tickets

