Restrooms are usually… Let’s just say, not a sight to see, but that’s changing. One hot new trend is photo-worthy bathrooms where you can kill two birds with one stone: Your latest Instagram photo dump and, well, you know.
Bathrooms so beautiful you can take a sexy selfie.
It’s the hottest trend in hospitality that Sexy Fish [Miami] in Brickell has taken under the sea. But Mai-Kai in Oakland Park…
Alex Miranda: “Beautiful bathrooms. What do you think about this concept of having one?”
Kern Mattei: “It’s a trend now but we’ve been doing this since we opened in 1956.”
…is the pioneer.
Kern Mattei: “The Mai-Kai is Polynesian-themed. Once you get into the restaurant…”
Alex Miranda: “Alright. Oh, I love coming here.”
Guest: “I’m so excited.”
Alex Miranda: “And I’m hungry.”
Kern Mattei: “Each room is decorated after themes you would find on those different islands.”
Alex Miranda: “But the bathrooms are my favorite in Fort Lauderdale.”
Guest: “For sure.”
Alex Miranda: “Look, usually theming stops way before you get to that point. Right? But with you guys…”
Alex Miranda: “Look at these curtains!”
Alex Miranda: “…That world-building continues right to the…Toilet.
Kern Mattei: “It’s not only a wow experience at the table, but even when you go to the restroom.”
Alex Miranda: “The little view as if you’re really in the belly of the ship. It’s so immersive.”
Kern Mattei: “When you go into our men’s restroom, we have nautical designs. But when you go into the ladies’ room…”
Alex Miranda: “Oh, they’re different?|
Kern Mattei: “Yes.”
Guest: “It looks like a palace. You feel like a queen when you’re walking in there.”
Kern Mattei: “It’s themed after an Asian temple with mirrors and red tiles.”
Alex Miranda: “I want it all. Every single cocktail in this menu is also delicious.”
Guest: “I know.”
Alex Miranda: “Put this to Haitian drum, Madison. I’m in the best mood. I feel like I could do a full-on photo shoot now.”
Guest: “We should.”
Alex: “You look good in any color, but I say today, the green.”
Guest: “OK. Oh, my gosh.”
Kern Mattei: “The women have a powder room where they could take selfies and pictures. We have our sink area for the men’s room. Restrooms, a different area.”
Alex Miranda: “Oh yeah! There is so much I can work with. Excuse me, sir.”
“[photoshoot takes place to music]”
Kern Mattei: “Everywhere you turn, we want everybody to say, ‘wow!'”
FOR MORE INFO:
MAI-KAI Restaurant and Polynesian Show
3599 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Website
