Restrooms are usually… Let’s just say, not a sight to see, but that’s changing. One hot new trend is photo-worthy bathrooms where you can kill two birds with one stone: Your latest Instagram photo dump and, well, you know.

Bathrooms so beautiful you can take a sexy selfie.

It’s the hottest trend in hospitality that Sexy Fish [Miami] in Brickell has taken under the sea. But Mai-Kai in Oakland Park…

Alex Miranda: “Beautiful bathrooms. What do you think about this concept of having one?”

Kern Mattei: “It’s a trend now but we’ve been doing this since we opened in 1956.”

…is the pioneer.

Kern Mattei: “The Mai-Kai is Polynesian-themed. Once you get into the restaurant…”

Alex Miranda: “Alright. Oh, I love coming here.”

Guest: “I’m so excited.”

Alex Miranda: “And I’m hungry.”

Kern Mattei: “Each room is decorated after themes you would find on those different islands.”

Alex Miranda: “But the bathrooms are my favorite in Fort Lauderdale.”

Guest: “For sure.”

Alex Miranda: “Look, usually theming stops way before you get to that point. Right? But with you guys…”

Alex Miranda: “Look at these curtains!”

Alex Miranda: “…That world-building continues right to the…Toilet.

Kern Mattei: “It’s not only a wow experience at the table, but even when you go to the restroom.”

Alex Miranda: “The little view as if you’re really in the belly of the ship. It’s so immersive.”

Kern Mattei: “When you go into our men’s restroom, we have nautical designs. But when you go into the ladies’ room…”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, they’re different?|

Kern Mattei: “Yes.”

Guest: “It looks like a palace. You feel like a queen when you’re walking in there.”

Kern Mattei: “It’s themed after an Asian temple with mirrors and red tiles.”

Alex Miranda: “I want it all. Every single cocktail in this menu is also delicious.”

Guest: “I know.”

Alex Miranda: “Put this to Haitian drum, Madison. I’m in the best mood. I feel like I could do a full-on photo shoot now.”

Guest: “We should.”

Alex: “You look good in any color, but I say today, the green.”

Guest: “OK. Oh, my gosh.”

Kern Mattei: “The women have a powder room where they could take selfies and pictures. We have our sink area for the men’s room. Restrooms, a different area.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh yeah! There is so much I can work with. Excuse me, sir.”

“[photoshoot takes place to music]”

Kern Mattei: “Everywhere you turn, we want everybody to say, ‘wow!'”

FOR MORE INFO:

MAI-KAI Restaurant and Polynesian Show

3599 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

Website

