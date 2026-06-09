It’s a game that’s been around for centuries. But these days, Mahjong is having a major Miami moment. From social nights to beginner classes, people are putting down their phones and picking up tiles.

You may recognize Mahjong from the film “crazy rich asians,” but in Miami, the game is stepping off the screen and onto the table.

At “DOM’s” in Brickell, “Mahj & Coffee” is dealing out a monthly dose of community. Players come for the tiles and the Italian bites from “DC Pie Co.”

Emily Pearlson: “Lots is happening at DOM’s, specifically with Mahjong, Mahj & Coffee, is bringing Mahjong to a monthly summer series where people can come, have fun, enjoy a great drink, and play Mahjong.”

But tell us, what is Mahjong?

Emily Pearlson: “Mahjong is a game that actually originated in the 1800s, and it was brought over to the United States, long story short, in the early 1900s, and the objective of the game is to match a pattern of tiles that you receive through gameplay to a line on your card.”

The crowd isn’t just Mahjong pros. Newcomers, younger players, and curious first-timers are all finding a seat.

Emily Pearlson: “Everything is already set up, so you don’t have to think about it. The tiles, the mats, the racks, the only thing that I ask you to bring is your card, but if you don’t have a card, that’s fine, I’ve got extras!”

A few miles away at “Miami Ironside,” in Little River. The tile trend is also picking up speed.

Carolina Rodriguez: “Every Tuesday from 6 to 8 pm, we have mahjong, which is “mahjong club miami,” and it’s five instructors who come and they teach per table.”

Thanks to “mahjong club miami,” beginners are learning the basics in a fun, low-pressure setting.

Gabriela Leon: “It’s about community, taking the time to be with yourself, to go and meet with friends, have a drink, and have a nice time. Just sit at the table and enjoy!”

The two-hour classes cover Everything from the tiles to building winning hands—no experience required.

Carolina Rodriguez: “It can be a different variety of ages; it’s very open. It’s super beginner-friendly, so it’s welcome to everyone!

Proof that sometimes the best connection isn’t Wi-Fi. It’s the person sitting across from you.

FOR MORE INFO:

Mahjong Social Play

DOM’S

1010 Brickell Avenue, #200A, Miami, FL 33131

Tickets



Miami Mahjong Magic: Beginner 2-Hour Class

Multiple Dates

Ironside Cafe Bistro

7600 Northeast 4th Court, Miami, FL 33138

Website for Tickets

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