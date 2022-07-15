What happens in Vegas, well it doesn’t always stay in Vegas. At least Magic Mike Live doesn’t. The live show is hitting up the 305 and isn’t just bringing the heat, it’s bringing the whole package — men and all, wink wink, and we got to check out the VIP preview of what’s coming to our town in October.

Seeing actor Channing Tatum perform on screen is hot, but watching the Vegas show live is even hotter.

Vincent Marini: “Magic Mike Live is probably one of the most unique entertainment events that’s happening anywhere in the world.”

The show which was created by Channing has a lot of sexiness just like the movie.

Vincent Marini: “They do a massive gorgeous dance in the rain, they do acrobatics, they do aerial performances.”

Magic Mike director Steven Soderbergh checked it out and says it was on point.

Steven Soderbergh: “It was really exciting to see how it was connected to the films.”

This show is hands on, as in you can get a one-on-one experience with these hotties. Magic Mike comes to the 305 in October.

Vincent Marini: “We’re going to have a really amazing pop-up restaurant that’s brought to you by a local chef, we’re going to have a dock into the causeway where people can be able to enjoy live music and meet the entire cast.”

And to celebrate the big announcement, they had a party. If you haven’t seen the films, no worries. You can still enjoy the performances.

Vincent Marini: “The live show is something new, it’s something different, it’s something that takes the movies to another level.”

It’s also the inspiration behind the next movie, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.”

Steven Soderbergh: “Once I saw the live show in it’s final form, that’s when I said we have to make one more film about how this show was created.”

As for how the show will fit into the 305…

Alison Faulk: “We have a Latin song for sure. It’s like a song that everyone will know for sure.”

Oh and gents, you’re going to want to get in on this as well.

Vincent Marini: “If a guy comes and brings his girlfriend or his wife, it is literally the best thing he can possibly do, because they’re going to get rewarded later on.”

