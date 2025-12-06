When you were a kid, did you have a dad like mine — who told you a monster lived under your bed, and would grab you if you got out at night? That’s why I’m messed up. In “dust bunny”, the monster is most definitely real.

Sophie Sloan (as Aurora): “Is that enough to kill a monster?”

Mads Mikkelsen (as Resident 5B): “What makes you think I kill monsters?”

Sophie Sloan (as Aurora): “You seem like you kill a lot of things.”

Mads Mikkelsen plays a hitman hired by 10-year-old Sophie Sloan — to destroy the monster that killed her parents, in “Dust Bunny”.

Sophie may be young, but Mads told Deco she was more than ready to take on the role.

Mads Mikkelsen: “She brings all the qualities of the kid that we want, she’s also old enough and mature enough to understand what it is to make a film at the same time, so it was almost untrue that we could get her.”

“Dust Bunny” hits theaters next weekend.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.