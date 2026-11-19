Down, set, hike! Are you ready for some football? Because Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale sure are! The guys are starring in a new sports movie about one of the most famous and recognizable names in football. Deco’s hitting the game-winning play with the cast.

Put me in coach! Nicolas Cage is calling the shots from the sidelines in “Madden.”

The actor looks almost unrecognizable in the new sports drama about the life of legendary football coach and broadcaster, John Madden.

Nicolas Cage: “My interpretation, my evocation, I don’t want it to be a straight impression.”

Nic says he really put in the work to find his voice.

Nicolas Cage: “I tried to listen to his cadences and figure out what I could achieve with my own voice, not knowing how much of it would be anatomically possible, but still refusing things like AI and filters.”

And when it came to the physical transformation.

Nicolas Cage: “Twenty-five pounds of weight gain and another 30 pounds of prosthetics, leaving enough of my face where I could still communicate with you. I didn’t want to wear a mask.”

Also starring in the film is Christian Bale, who plays former Raiders owner, Al Davis.

Christian Bale: “The thing about Al is that he’s someone who, from a very young age, he knew exactly what he wanted to do and it never changed, he never wavered. He knew it right throughout, through every success and he never doubted himself and that’s a formidable person.”

Like Madden, Davis had a big love for the game.

Christian Bale: “He was such an American icon and an incredible leader and incredibly inspiring and inspiring others the will to be great.”

Nic says he may not share the same passion for football as these guys, but he found a different way to connect to Madden.

Nicolas Cage: “What I revered was his teaching and his coaching and his love of life and that he wanted to empower young people. I wanted to celebrate the teacher in John Madden, and the television pioneer because, before John Madden, we didn’t go into the heads of the athletes and talk about the psychology and what they were dealing with that day or what they ate that day. He made it deeply, deeply personal. And that changed television.”

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