The loss of Jimmy Buffett in 20-23 left many a music fan longing for the good old days. Mac McAnally, a key member of Jimmy’s Coral Reefer Band, is determined to keep the good times rolling. He told Deco about their relationship and the upcoming local tribute concert for his old boss.

Mac McAnally and Jimmy Buffett (singing): “Wasted away again in Margaritaville.”

Jimmy Buffett: “Do you feel it? Do you feel it.”

Mac McAnally and Jimmy Buffett (singing): “Searchin’ for my lost shaker of salt.”

There’s your national anthem, parrotheads. Jimmy Buffett and his partner-in-rhyme, Mac McAnally, performing “Margaritaville.”

No matter how many times they sang it, it never got old.

Mac MacAnally: “He was my big brother. For four decades, I got to stand next to him on the stage, and we wrote songs, and we made records together and traveled the world.”

What Mac saw, looking out from the stage, was nothing but love and appreciation.

Mac MacAnally: “His crowds at his shows over the years came because they knew it was gonna be a good time, and they knew they were gonna be seeing someone who was just as happy to see them as they were to see him.”

Mac McAnally and Jimmy Buffett (singing): “That frozen concoction that helps me hang on.”

Jimmy Buffett and concert crowd: “Hang on, hang on, hang on!”

Besides being longtime bandmates, Mac and Jimmy had a special connection to each other as songwriters.

Mac MacAnally: “He helped us in terms of, he had more ideas than I did. I helped him in terms of, I’m more of a finisher; I could sort of do the detail work when he was moving on to something else and tighten it up a little bit.”

Their partnership produced plenty of memorable tunes, like the fan favorite “Coast of Carolina.”

Mac McAnally and Jimmy Buffett (singing): “From the bottom of my heart, off the coast of Carolina. After one or two false starts.”

Jimmy Buffett (singing): “I believe we found our stride.”

Jimmy wasn’t above doing some of Mac’s solo compositions. “It’s My Job” was a personal favorite.

Mac McAnally and Jimmy Buffett (singing): “It’s my job to be different than the rest, and that’s enough reason to go for me.”

You’ll hear all the the songs that made Jimmy and the Coral Reefer Band one of the biggest concert draws on the planet, when Mac and the group come to South Florida next month. The show’s called “Keep the Party Going — A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett.”

Mac MacAnally: “They are family reunions, because it’s a group of people, in front of the stage and on the stage, that would never have been together if it weren’t for Jimmy. He brought us all together.”

FOR MORE INFO:

“Keep the Party Going — A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett Featuring the Coral Reefer Band in Concert”

Friday, March 14, 8 p.m.

Hard Rock Live

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

1 Seminole Way

Hollywood, FL 33314

casino.hardrock.com/hollywood/events/coral-reefer-band

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.