FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Looks like Fort Lauderdale just got a star-studded addition to its restaurant line-up. For the first time, a Michelin-starred restaurant is now on the menu for Dine Out Lauderdale. You can now wine, dine, and feel fancy-schmancy — minus the regular-season price tag.

Upping the foodie scene is the goal of Dine Out Lauderdale.

Stacy Ritter, President and CEO, Visit Lauderdale: “We get a whole bunch of restaurants, in this case 140 restaurants, to come together and provide designated menus for people to come and experience restaurants in the slower season. We made a splash in 2025 with Michelin for the first time. We got a restaurant with a star right out of the gate with Michelin. We feel very proud about that.”

And that first belongs to MAASS, located inside the Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale.

David Brito, Chef at MAASS: “Obviously, it comes with a lot of responsibility, you know, being the first one in the city. I think we’re not necessarily competitive with anyone; we like to watch the city grow.”

Getting one of these puffy guys means bold and unique flavors.

David Brito: “Being close to the water, and then obviously showcasing the wood fire cooking and everything that Chef Ryan has in DC. A lot of high-quality sourcing from Japan. I think seeing fish come through the doors from across the world is super unique to the restaurant, and then grilling them over white oak wood, I think, is super unique as well.”

Three courses of a fine dining experience for $65 promises to hit the spot.

David Brito: “We always love to start out our tasting menu or anything like that with snacks, so we have like small foie gras Nutter Butters, we’re doing a potato pancake that’s been fried really crispy with Wagyu tartar above that. We’re also doing Wellfleet oysters coming from Massachusetts with rhubarb and rose.”

The menu changes by the season, and right now, this sexy red main dish is on it.

David Brito: “Lamb belly is on the menu. We classically braise it in red wine so it gets cooked for three hours in red wine, and then it gets glazed in its own liquid.”

For sweets, a classic.

David Brito: “Favorite in the whole restaurant would probably be our vanilla shaved ice. We do a shaved ice kakigori. We have the old ancient Japanese style of shaving of the ice. We do a condensed milk block underneath, you’ll have, like, hazelnut ice cream, candied hazelnut and chocolate. So kind of like a deconstructed Ferrero Rocher.”

Gaby Palmisano, diner: “I love eating here with a big group. You can also eat here as a romantic date and do their chef’s counter experience. It was incredible, especially all those little bites in the beginning. It’s just a flavor explosion.”

FOR MORE INFO:

MAASS

Inside Four Seasons Hotel

525 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Website

