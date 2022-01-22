M. Night Shyamalan’s “Servant” is a series full of twists and turns. Season 3 of the show returned Friday night. We talk with M and the cast about what creepy cult craziness viewers can expect.

Lauren Ambrose (as Dorothy Turner): “What is going on?”

You’re about to find out what’s going on in the new season of M. Night Shyamalan’s “Servant.”

The Apple TV+ show follows Dorothy and Sean turner and their nanny Leanne, who used to be in a cult.

In Season 3, the Turners attempt to live a normal life with their son Jericho.

But that’s not possible, thanks to Leanne and her craziness.

Nell Tiger Free: “This is a very new Leanne. There’s a lot of paranoia that comes with it.”

Lauren Ambrose: “They’re fighting over the the soul and the love of this child. It’s pretty intense.”

Just like prior seasons, M. asks up-and-coming directors to join his vision.

M. Night Shyamalan: “I guess, in some little mini way, this is like a little mini-studio, “Servant,” where I get to see something anywhere in the world at a film festival, if something is sent to me, or I get to see a movie, and if I feel that kind of deep connection to it, I’ll call up the filmmaker, talk with him or her. And if I feel like, ‘Wow, they’re in a great place,’ I say, ‘Hey, will you come to Philly and direct one episode?'”

Now, with so much going on in the show, the cast members have questions from time to time.

Toby Kebbell: “I had quite a lot this season ’cause, you know, we had the break, because the pandemic hit us in Season 2, and then we started off doing Season 3 pretty quickly after that. And I was like, ‘So wait, so I don’t – I’m suddenly going to church every day? What is happening?'”

Well, hopefully, all will be answered when “Servant’s” fourth and final season airs in the future.

Rupert Grint: “Where we’re heading, I have no idea, for Season 4, is kind of anything can happen, and there’s something quite exciting about that.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.