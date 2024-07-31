Attending a concert is all fun and games until it’s not. Watching your favorite pop star perform becomes a life or death experience — in the new horror film, called “Trap.” deco’s little escape artist Alex Miranda is here and he’s just trying to survive. Right, Alex?

M-Night is always up to something! Like that twist at the end of The Sixth Sense, The Village or well, if you haven’t seen them, ugh, never mind but The Trap is a new kind of terror, for the legendary filmmaker.

It’s another M-Night Shyamalan thriller! Things take a turn when a father joins his daughter at a concert. The twist? The entire event is actually a sting operation to catch a butcher. Speaking of daughters, M-Night told Deco how his twisted film, “Trap,” came to life.

M. Night Shyamalan: “Can we make a musical-based movie, where Saleka writes an album for a movie, we produce it and I could come up with an idea for a thriller for somebody else to direct, that’s how we started it.”

Concert chaos! 30,000 pop star fans, 300 cops, one serial killer, and no escape.

M. Night Shyamalan: “So what could happen in that arena? And then I was like ‘Ooooh’ and then I came up with this idea. ‘I got it!’ It’s a trap for a bad guy. And the bad guy is inside there. Then I was like ‘Someone will do great writing and directing this,’ then when I thought ‘Ooh, we should do this from his perspective and make you root for him,’ then I went ‘Oh, I wanna do this!'”

According to M-Night, there was only one person right for the lead role and that was Josh Hartnett.

Josh Hartnett: “But this one was so unique, and so surprising even reading it I was wondering if we were gonna pull it off, and bring the audience along because that was the whole conceit from Night’s perspective, was how do we bring the audience along with the serial killer, and make them sorta love him?”

But to play the challenging character, Josh said he had to do research into psychopathy.

Josh Hartnett: “We just had fun creating it together, and for me, I’m always up for a challenge and this was one of the biggest. Working with Night was something that I’ve always wanted to do because he has a very unique vision.”

M-Night had several inspirations when creating this film but the biggest one of all, was his daughter’s musical career. Saleka, who’s a singer in real life, plays “Lady Raven” in the movie.

Saleka: “I mean this is something that I’ve never done before i’ve been making music for a long time but this was super special getting to write through another character. I mean a lot, I would say musically, I wrote all the songs so it very much feels like me.”

Saleka definitely relates to her character. But for Joshy Pooh…

Josh Hartnett: “I probably wouldn’t murder anyone.”

Oh, thank goodness! But he does mention what he’d really do if stuck at a gig surrounded by cops.

“Maybe I would, I would try and, you know, I try to help out.”

