Shawn Mendes is a real party animal, or at least he voices one in the new movie, “Lyle Lyle Crocodile.”

For more, here’s Deco’s resident maneater, Alex Miranda.

Ironically, Shawn is so sweet. I doubt he was a big partier, but he sure does like to sing and dance, even as a reptile in the new family comedy. Lyle just wants some love and affection, like Shawn … and like me.

It’s not easy to believe crocodiles can be lovable.

Alex Miranda: “I’m like, you just want to go in and hug Lyle, right?”

Javier Bardem: “That’s movie magic, and that comes from the books.”

But when it’s Shawn Mendes, voicing anything is possible.

Shawn Mendes: “He, like, lets out these big roars, but they’re out of excitement not out of, like, ‘I’m trying to scare you,’ and I was howling, because it’s hilarious. I love it.”

Like the wild premise of “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” a new movie adaptation of the popular children’s book.

When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son Josh struggles to adapt to his new school and friends.

But all of that changes when he discovers Lyle, who just wants to…

Shawn Mendes: “Have a family, and feel at home and feel connected.”

He loves baths and great music. The croc can even sing!

Shawn Mendes: “I think he’s like, ‘Yeah, the spotlight is beautiful and it’s cool, but, like, it’s really like love — that’s the reason that I sing. When I feel comfortable, when I feel accepted.’ I relate to him a lot.”

The two become besties, but when evil neighbor Mr. Grumps threatens Lyle, the Primms band together.

Javier Bardem: “It’s a fun family musical movie that makes you feel good.”

Javier Bardem plays Lyle’s owner, a showman who helps show that family can come from the most unexpected places.

Alex Miranda: “Shawn Mendes is the perfect person for this role.”

Javier Bardem: “He has a sweetness in his voice, and he can sound very innocent, and he can be, like, scary but like strong.”

Alex Miranda: “We’re here in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, so we know all these types of creatures really well.”

Javier Bardem: “I know that in Miami, Florida, you have a lot of them. I wouldn’t dare to get too close to them. Except for Lyle, because he’s loving, fun, and also, he sings.”

Shawn Mendes: “To kind of communicate his love, and I feel like that’s similarly to how like humans make music. That is the way that it kind of comes through the best.”

Aww, let’s leave it on that sweet note.

Alex Miranda: “See ya later, alligator.”

Javier Bardem: “That’s a good one.”

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” starts taking a bite out of theaters on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.