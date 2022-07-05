Superheroes aren’t the only ones with secret identities. Sometimes an artist needs an alter ego to help get the job done. A local musician used the moon to create a character, and now, his career is hot.

Jeff Agia (singing): “It was a hot night, it was the best yet.”

This is singer-songwriter Jeff Agia.

Moonlight Jones (singing): “It was a hot night.”

And this is super-cool music man Moonlight Jones.

Moonlight Jones (singing): “The bond between us only grew.”

They’re the same guy. Amazing!

How did it happen? Why did it happen? Blame it on the moon.

Moonlight Jones: “I love the moonlight, and it just sounded very cool, and ‘Jones,’ I thought it would be a cool combination. It’s my superpower, I guess. When I go out onstage, that’s really where I feel at home.”

Don’t ask him to pick one style of music over any other. He loves all of them.

Moonlight Jones: “Music has been the best thing that’s ever happened to me in my life. I mean, growing up, just listening to all the different styles and the cultures, it really hit home for me. I’ve always been drawn to it.”

He’s taken some of his favorite types of music and created a new genre. It’s a stew of sounds he calls “cosmic soul.”

Moonlight Jones: “I would say, probably, like flamenco, rock ‘n’ roll, some R&B, hip-hop, kinda hit all the bases, you know.”

The first example of “cosmic soul” is his new single, “Hot Night.”

Moonlight Jones: “A little bit of the Santana flavor, a little bit of the rock ‘n’ roll and the Latin.”

When you listen to “Hot Night,” what you’re hearing is the local boy’s love of the Miami music scene.

Moonlight Jones: “Everybody just thinks, ‘Oh, it’s only techno, or it’s only EDM or Latin music,’ but there’s a little bit of everything here. It’s such a vibrant city. I mean, the music is so varied. You find something for everybody.”

