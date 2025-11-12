Rihanna wants you to shine bright like a diamond, and Katy Perry wants you to own the night like a firework on the Fourth of July. That’s cool and all, but here in SoFlo, there’s an annual festival that’s shining a light on the 305. Deco’s going wild and getting illuminated at Luminosa.

Glow with the flow, and take a walk on the wild side.

Luminosa is back for its fourth year, and it’s ready to light up the night at Jungle Island.

Netzach Sanchez: “It’s actually a Chinese lantern festival, and it includes a bunch of hundreds of different lanterns of different shapes and sizes that’ll be displayed throughout Jungle Island.”

But these aren’t your average, traditional lanterns.

Netzach Sanchez: “Every single lantern is made using about 160 tons of steel, 200,000 feet of fabric and 58,000 thousand LED lights, so it completely transforms Jungle Island after dark.”

This year’s theme is all about bringing a little magic and adventure to the 305.

Netzach Sanchez: “We’re actually taking guests on a trip through the world’s most mystical places — anywhere from the Amazon rainforest to ancient Egypt, African savannas and even an ice kingdom.”

And when it comes to the displays…

Netzach Sanchez: “There’s gonna be a lot of life-size animals, but also some are gonna be a lot larger than life, for sure. We’re also gonna have some hanging elements around, including flowers, different foliage and everything.”

Luminosa is also making the experience even more whimsical by bringing something new to Jungle Island.

Netzach Sanchez: “We’re actually introducing some animatronics and very interactive lanterns that kids are gonna be able to play with. It’s gonna be fun for families and friends.”

And now that you know what to expect, make sure you give yourself plenty of time to bask in the glow of these gleaming lanterns.

Netzach Sanchez: “If you’re coming to Luminosa for the first time, I definitely recommend taking about two to three hours to walk the entire park to really be fully immersed in everything.”

The festival is the perfect Zen zone if you need an escape from the hustle and bustle of this time of year.

Netzach Sanchez: “It’s so Zen and so relaxing. In a place where it’s such a busy city, and there’s so much going on. I think this is a great place to come with family, friends, everyone of all ages to really just relax during the night.”

Luminosa kicks off Nov. 14 and runs through March 7. Jungle Island will also have a holiday village until Jan. 4.

