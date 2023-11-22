Missed seeing Luminosa at Jungle Island?

Well… They’re back.

The last time Luminosa was in Miami was back in 2019.

Lauren Inderbitzin: “Luminosa is a completely immersive cultural experience where you can come enjoy the work of over 150 different artists who have created different lands using silk and steel. And they’ve built all these things by hand.”

All of Jungle Island is covered in lights. That’s over a mile long.

Lauren Inderbitzin: “There are four different lands guests can come and experience at Luminosa”

Take a walk on the wild side with their Animalia Area

Lauren Inderbitzin: “That’s going to take you into the jungle with animals that are larger than life.”

Then it’s time to hit the ocean…

Lauren Inderbitzin: “Get up close to Neptune’s Castle to really see the full immersion feeling.”

You’ll have a “whale” of a good time getting up close to the marine life. Don’t worry, these jellyfish don’t sting.

Lauren Inderbitzin: “After that, they can go to the Chin dynasty with giant dragons and different lantern sets.”

Hey, can we train this dragon?

Uh, I’ll take that as a no.

There’s even a Chinese acrobat performance.

Lauren Inderbitzin: “There is also a Latin American cultural section where you can be fully immersed in this beautiful culture, even walking down a line of Day of the Dead decorations as well.”

Aracelis Rodriguez: “My favorite part was returning to Luminosa and seeing the new animals and the different lights all around.”

Lauren Inderbitzin: “The feeling I hope people get from visiting Luminosa is really being transported into these lands, and getting to have that experience where you don’t feel like you’re in Miami anymore. You’re in the jungle, you’re in the water, or you’re getting to visit these temples.”

Luminosa is open Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Friday to Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 pm.

