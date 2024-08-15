The Hemsworth brothers are off the endangered species list. Thanks to a successful breeding program, Australia now has more Hemsworth brothers than wallabies. They’re just teeming with them. Tonight, the oldest brother is proving he’s one tough mother in his new thriller “Gunner.”

Luke Hemsworth (as Lee Gunner): “If he hurts my boy, then I’m gonna kill you and kill everyone you know.”

Morgan Freeman (as Kendrick Ryker): “That’s a lot of killing for one man.”

In “Gunner,” Luke Hemsworth plays former special forces soldier Lee Gunner. He’s put to the ultimate test when a camping trip with his kids goes horribly wrong.

Grant Feely (as Luke Gunner): “I heard something in the woods.”

Luke Hemsworth (as Lee Gunner): “We’re in the middle of a drug lab. We need to get out of here.”

Mykel Shannon Jenkins (as Dobbs Ryker): “Mr. Gunner, I have your boy.”

Grant Feely (as Luke Gunner): “Dad!”

“Gunner” is an old-school, knock-down, drag-out action film, and that’s just fine with the movie’s star, Luke Hemsworth.

Luke Hemsworth: “I love these throwbacks to these old action heroes. You know, there’s a little element of ‘MacGyver’ in here.”

“Gunner” kicks butt and takes names. Actually, he just kicks butt. A lot of butt.

John D. Hickman (as Sheriff Bob Lilly): “Booyah.”

Luke was totally involved in the making of the film. When it came time to get physical, he was right there.

Luke Hemsworth: “I did everything. I don’t think there is really one shot that is a stunt double.”

Mykel Shannon Jenkins (as Dobbs Ryker): “Take him out!”

Gunner has to match wits with Morgan Freeman, a drug lord running his fentanyl operation from prison.

Luke Hemsworth (as Lee Gunner): “Your son sent me to get you out.”

Morgan Freeman (as Kendrick Ryker): “How are you gonna do that? Can’t say I’m not intrigued.”

Getting to share scenes with Morgan was a big reason Luke took the role.

Luke Hemsworth: “A chance to sit opposite him and, you know, soak in his brilliance, his genius.”

Working with a legend was like going back to acting school.

Luke Hemsworth: “I asked him many, many questions, maybe a few too many, about all of his films and directors.”

Playing a father who’ll do anything to save his kids was something Luke could relate to.

Luke Hemsworth: “I think I would tear the world apart to get my kids back, too. Yep.”

Morgan Freeman (as Kendrick Ryker): “This guy is not fighting for God and country. He’s fighting for family. A guy like that’s not afraid to die.”

“Gunner” blasts into theaters this Friday.

