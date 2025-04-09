Deco Drive is fueled by celebrity tea, but that doesn’t mean we don’t love a good cup of Joe.

Life happens, so coffee helps. That’s why we’re spilling the beans on a new spot that’s got a pop star’s seal of approval.

Dua Lipa (singing): “Talkin’ in my sleep at night, makin’ myself crazy.”

Trust me, Dua. I’ve been there.

Dua Lipa (singing): “If you’re feeling like you need a little bit of company, you met me at the perfect time.”

Ooo, a girl’s night out? Say less! But what should we do?

Dua Lipa (singing): “Watch me dance, dance the night away. I’ll still keep the party running, not one hair out of place.”

All that dancing’s gonna require a lot of energy … but we’re in luck, because Dua Lipa’s favorite coffee spot has set up shop in the Magic City.

Rise and grind! Ludlow Coffee Supply in Brickell is…

John Seymour: “Your favorite pop star’s favorite coffee. Yeah, indeed.”

It’s a brew-tiful thing … but don’t just take their word for it.

Interviewer: “Where should I get the best coffee in New York City?”

Dua Lipa: “Um, Ludlow Coffee Supply.”

This New York City hotspot is now pouring it up in the 305.

John Seymour: “This is our first shop outside of New York, our second shop in total, and yeah, our first shop in Miami.”

And customers are already loving it a latte.

Elana Shpunt: “I’m mostly a matcha and a tea drinker, but yeah, for sure, Ludlow put me on coffee again.”

Ludlow has all your coffee faves, like iced lattes and cold brews. One of their signature drinks?

Dua Lipa: “I love a maple oat latte from there.”

John Seymour: “I’ve witnessed her order it, I’ve seen her have it. She’s told me that it’s her favorite.”

All right, hit me with your best shot. Of caffeine, that is.

John Seymour: “The maple oat latte is oat milk, espresso, and topped with maple syrup, and that’s what gives it that kind of sweetness.”

There’s also an iced version, which hits the spot on a hot SoFlo day.

Maria Cortesi: “It’s super creamy, and it’s delicious. So I find myself coming here every other day, maybe, and it’s just really, really good. I love it.”

Need an energy boost, but craving something other than coffee? Here’s a match-a made in heaven.

John Seymour: “Matcha lemonade. Just such a refreshing drink, but you’re getting matcha as well, which is also kind of an energy booster “

Ludlow has an inside area and a coffee pickup window. A perfect blend, just like their drinks.

Elana Shpunt: “I love it. I come here like twice a day, so all my money is going to coffee.”

Ludlow Coffee Supply is at the 801 building in Brickell. They’re open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Ludlow Coffee Supply

801 Brickell Ave.

Miami, FL 33131

ludlowcoffeesupply.com

